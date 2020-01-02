The Mechanics

faced, skeletonized and does not have a GLOCK-ish trigger tab or similar device. I think all serious shooters should have a trigger pull gauge, like the Lyman digital unit I got from Brownells. On mine, the test sample (serial number 58H116216) averaged 3.84 lbs. when measured from the toe of the trigger. While it’s a common measuring point, most human fingers generally pull from the center of the trigger, offering less leverage, and from there our P320 Legion averaged 4.67 lbs.



The test Legion’s trigger had significant backlash to it, i.e., rearward movement after the striker released. This can cause gun movement between the trigger release and the instant of the shot. I haven’t experienced this with previous P320 X5s I’ve shot so am not sure why this was the case.



From a Matrix rest on the 25-yard bench, I tested it for accuracy with FMJ loads in the three most popular bullet weights. Five-shot groups weren’t up to what I got with my first P320 X5, and tended toward “4+1” clusters running in the 3" to 4" range. The best group was with SIG’s own 115-gr. FMJ, measuring 3.05" for all five shots, with four of them in 1.5" and the best three in 1.3", measured center to center to the nearest 0.05". The “best three” measurement factors out enough human error to reasonably predict what the same gun and load could be expected to do with all five from a machine rest.



With no holster to suitably fit the big, square beast, testing the P320 X5 Legion for ergonomics under pressure at a match was off the table. I went with the old Bianchi Cup falling plates test instead. Eight runs at six 8" plates, twice each at a pace of six seconds at 10 yards, seven at 15, eight at 20, and nine seconds at 25 yards. I tightened each run by a second to allow for a low-ready instead of holstered-gun start. The pressure was applied by the unforgiving CED electronic timer. I wound up with 46 out of 48 possible plates down, missing one each at 20 and 25, and finished convinced the P320 X5 Legion could have shot a perfect score, even though I couldn’t that day!