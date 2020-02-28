Not the Gun’s Fault
Acquaint yourself with Jamel Linonell Jackson, one of Seattle’s “model” citizens whose name has been in the news lately because of his involvement in a late afternoon gunfight that erupted in the downtown area right at the beginning of rush hour on January 22nd.
If anyone could illustrate what’s wrong with gun control laws, it would be Jackson. An alleged gang member, Jackson is a familiar face in King County Superior Court where, according to published reports, he’s been ordered at least four different times to not possess a firearm. Maybe Jamel needs a hearing aid, because on the day in question he was apparently packing a 9mm pistol when confronted by a couple of other gents from a rival gang and things started popping outside of a McDonald’s.