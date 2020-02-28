Election Year Woes

Unless you’ve been living in a cave since last October, you’re aware of what’s been happening in Virginia, Washington and Oregon. You know about anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg joining the Democrat race for the White House, dumping an estimated $350 million (thus far) into advertising in the states above, plus the seven states that will hold primaries on March 10th, one week from next Tuesday.

Those states are Hawaii, Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota (Democrat caucuses), and Washington.

This is an election year, and it’s shaping up to be an ugly one. So far, every declared Democrat candidate has a plan for gun control; that is, ratcheting down on your Second Amendment right because you own guns — and they don’t like it. In their view, owning a gun is a government-regulated privilege, despite two Supreme Court rulings that say otherwise.

Gun prohibitionists ignore those rulings, and so do a number of federal judges. This makes it imperative to not only register to vote, but actually vote. If Virginia has taught American gun owners anything, it is the danger of not voting. Last November, only 40 percent of registered Virginia voters filled out ballots, and as a result, that state’s General Assembly has been acting like the New Jersey legislature.

