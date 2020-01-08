Consistency And Commonality

Consistency

Consistently applying the four firearm safety rules greatly reduces the chances you’ll make a mistake, or that your negligence will have tragic consequences. Bad guys aren’t concerned with sweeping others with their muzzle, keeping their fingers off the trigger or even where their bullets end up. Dogmatic application of the four rules — consistency — is mandatory, especially during the stress of a violent attack.



During Shootrite classes I stress the need to consistently use proper technique when manipulating the firearm. No, I’m not saying what I teach is the only way to perform these actions, although I believe they are. Using the proper technique, whether on the range, at home or defending against an attacker, makes you efficient.



Learning requires repetition. You perform a sequence over and over until it occurs seemingly without thought. The only way to operate at this level is to execute that action the same way, every time. One wrong repetition — according to the experts — requires 50 good reiterations to push that single, incorrect rep over to the side. If you’re not doing it right you’re better off not doing it at all.



You’ve likely heard the saying, “You don’t rise to the occasion, but default to your lowest level of training.” The “wrong” repetitions are your “lowest” level. Using proper technique every time ensures your lowest level is “right,” meaning efficient. Under stress, when time is crucial, you don’t have to take time to “think” about the proper manipulation techniques because there’s only one way you always do it — as if lives depend on your performance. Which they do.



Consistency applies to the firearms I use and carry. In the semi-auto category are the 1911 and Browning Hi Power. They’re both single-action pistols, there’s a thumb safety to manipulate and the mag release is in the same location. My 1911’s have a 51/2-lb. trigger, and the Hi Power trigger is about the same. When I carry a GLOCK, it too has a 5.5-lb. trigger. Anyone looking in my gun safe would be bored; there’s several of the same weapons, but not much variety.