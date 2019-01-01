The 3 “P’s” of Training

A Means Of Support

A portable shooting bench works best, but a card table will work just as well. The bench I use folds down flat and compact. More importantly, the table allows me to properly sight-in, whether I’m using a handgun or rifle. I have something to set my guns, bags, magazines and other “stuff” on and don’t have to work out of the back end of the truck or car.



A tarp is last but clearly the most important. No matter where I stood, underfoot were old shotgun shells and brass. I pretty much know where my brass is going to land, so laying down a tarp to catch the brass is not just eco-friendly, it’s economical. At the end of the day, I pick up the tarp, with all my clean brass, and dump it into a container to take home. The tarp protects it from the dust and dirt and I don’t lose it. Remember, I don’t have a bullet fairy, I reload.



A 3P-package like this costs between $170 on up to $350 and lasts for years. When I finish my day of practice, it takes 10 or 15 minutes to pack up my gear and leave the spot exactly as I had found it, no worse for wear. At least, the wear I could inflict.



I found a statistic stating “nearly half of all hunters conduct a portion of their hunting activity on public lands and lack of access is cited as the primary reason hunters, anglers and target shooters stop participating.” Open access to public land is vital to preserving our sporting heritage.



The “Respected Access is Open Access” campaign was officially launched in late 2008 at the request of the Federal Lands Hunting and Shooting Roundtable. The campaign works to educate and improve the behavior of outdoorsman. The ultimate goal is to protect and enhance access for people so they can enjoy recreational hunting and shooting, now and in the future. There was little I could do about the shooters who had come before me, but I’m making an effort to educate the shooters who come after me.



The two shooters who were plinking in the area when we arrived were average, normal guys, friendly and welcoming. Steve Hillis, 64, had brought his 20-year-old grandson, Justin, out to do some target practice. Shooting at tin cans and plastic bottles they had set up, they didn’t stay long, and when finished, asked if we would cease-fire so they could pick up their targets. My heart lifted and I introduced myself, explaining the story I was contemplating. We talked about it, and Steve said they always pick up their targets but didn’t know what to do about the brass. I pointed out the tarp idea. We shook hands and Steve and Justin went on their way.



A few hours later, long after I had left the “range,” I received a voice mail from Steve, saying it was a pleasure to talk with me and he felt bad about leaving all their brass on the ground. So he and his grandson went back out to the area to pick it up, only to discover it was gone. Yes, Steve, the brass was gone, because when I see shiny, new 9mm brass on the ground, it gets picked up. I’m my own bullet fairy.



