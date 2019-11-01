With election one year out, candidates aren’t your friends

In this case, the newspaper recently published an in-depth article about Democratic candidates for president and their positions on gun control. There was no good news. Here’s some of the bad:



• All 19 of the candidates discussed in the story “support an assault weapons ban.” They just can’t agree whether to mandate the surrender of rifles to the government or strongly suggest it, on top of requiring guns owners wish to retain to be registered.



• 13 candidates support licensing or permit requirements to buy a firearm and own a gun.



• 11 candidates support gun registration “in at least some circumstances.”



• Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants to hike the tax on firearms and ammunition. Joe Biden wants to ban all online sales of firearms and gun parts.



The story quoted Peter Ambler, executive director of the Giffords gun control group named for founder and former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. She survived an assassination attempt in a mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona some years ago.



“It’s a story about how the country is shifting. And what you see happening in the Democratic primary is a direct reflection of what’s happening in the country,” says Ambler.



Expect this sort of story to keep showing up over the next several months and pay attention to what the candidates say about gun control, even if they call it something else, such as “gun safety,” “gun reform” or “gun responsibility.”



A rose by any other name is still a thorny piece of work that can hurt you.



https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/13/us/politics/democrats-gun-control.html

