A good holster is imperative if you are going to carry on a daily basis. One that is uncomfortable or unwieldy will soon have you leaving your handgun in your car or even at home. But, for the most part, a quality holster made to securely and comfortably carry is not free. One exception is the Versacarry system www.versacarry.com. These inside-the-pants rigs will conceal your double-action revolver or semi-automatic handgun expertly and they retail for around the price of that one box of ammo.



Gun or not, one of the best personal protection tools you can have is a flashlight, and this applies whether you are at home or out in public. The criminal element thrives in darkness, and if you shine a little light on a bad guy it can make them reevaluate their fiendish thoughts. Just ask any cop who works the night shift and he’ll tell you how important a flashlight is.



You don’t have to spend hundred of dollars on a flashlight, but you should have several. Some for around the house, one in your car and one you can stuff in your pocket. When it comes to light, bad guys are like vampires: take away their shadows and you have taken away their advantage.



Another thing you can do with accessories is turn what might otherwise be a straight-up hunting rifle into a reasonable home-defense gun. Most hunters have a traditional-style riflescope on their hunting rifle, and while this makes good work of a mule deer across the canyon, it can be limiting in the front yard or the front room. During the off-season, consider replacing the traditional riflescope with some sort of red-dot sight. Cabela’s sells a super compact reflex sight that will attach to a Weaver scope base for less than $200.



Next to mindset, practicing with whatever firearm you have is critical. Here is where the .22 really shines; even if your actual carry gun or home-defensive weapon is of a larger, more effective caliber. With the .22 LR you can put a lot of rounds downrange for just a little bit of money. In fact, .22’s are so affordable to shoot, sometimes it makes sense to buy one similar to your carry or home-defense gun. You might also consider a conversion kit for either of those guns, just for practice.



In this modern world there is no shortage of bad guys. There is also an abundance of tactard trainers and mall ninja advisors looking to tell you what you must have and what you do have is not sufficient. Sure, we would all like to be armed as well as possible and we would all like to attend some high-speed, low-drag shooting course to improve our skills, even if all we want to do is brag to our buddies.



In the end it mostly comes down to two things: you need a gun and you must be willing. The first requirement is not all hard to come by. In fact you probably have one reasonably close at hand right now. However, the “be willing” part is what most folks find they are lacking when the excrement hits the wind generator.



Read Cooper’s book, heed his advice and you’ll be a lot further along in the journey of personal protection than a lot of folks who are dressed in black or who yak on the TV about how cool they are and about what they can do. Eventually you’ll get that better gun and a little training. Until then, you’ll just have to work with what you got.