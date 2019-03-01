Youth Shooting Sport Alliance Launches Fundraising Campaign

"It is absolutely critical for the future of the shooting sports that new generations of kids are indoctrinated to shooting through youth program," said Cyndi Flannigan, executive director of the Youth Shooting Sports Alliance.



"Providing quality equipment to these programs is essential to ensure that the youth can have a safe and positive experience while having fun," Flannigan added. "We are strong advocates of getting children outside to participate in all aspects of the shooting sports, so this year we will be adding centerfire rifles to the mix as more youth hunting programs are introduced. YSSA is passionate about the youth shooting sports and we believe it is our duty to give back to an industry that has given so much to us."