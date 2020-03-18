You've Stored The Grain

Just The Beginning

Wheat is only one of the cornerstones of food storage. I will admit it is a large one, but there are dozens of other food items you will need to learn how to use. Dehydrated fruits and vegetables cook differently than canned items. The best way to learn how to cook for a disaster is cooking when you are not in the middle of one. Since you buy food for storage in bulk it’s usually cheaper overall than shopping at the grocery. There are many excellent cookbooks on using storage foods. Implement your food storage program in your daily cooking will help ensure you will not be caught with your pants down during a disaster. I stress to preppers all the time that the middle of a disaster is not time to be perfecting a skill. Do your homework before the lights go out.

Do not let not owning an oldschool wood oven stop you. Bread does not only come in shiny bags, pre-sliced. Bread can be fried, baked or even boiled. Most fried bread will be of the pita type, or in the western states known as Navajo Bread. It involves making dough and then beating it into a disk. This disk is then fried in oil. I am sure this will make health nuts cringe, but it will give you much needed calories without an oven. Almost every Southerner has eaten boiled bread. Dumplings are just boiled dough. Bagels are boiled before they are baked. I have read stories of people during the depression eating wheat dumplings every night, except there was no chicken involved. Using storage foods will sometimes require you to think outside the box.

I can’t stress enough the importance of getting as much information and practical experience you can. The book Cooking With Stored Foods is an excellent book available on Amazon. There are dozens of books on storage food cooking and countless websites. You can also look at how early settlers and mountain men ate. Their diet contained tons of dried food such as wheat and oats. Try as many recipes as you can, being careful to watch for developing an allergy to taking in lots of grain-based food. One of my favorites is wheat pasta; you can make this in your home using recipes found in some of the fantastic cookbooks. Pasta goes a long way to stretch out soups.

There are hundreds of recipes for bread from all over the world. Some are simple and some elaborate. What bread you make will be determined by your cooking situation and the products you have stored. You should have this planned out and written down. Figure out what the best way for you to make bread is. Bread, at the end of the day, is a way to get calories into the body. This has been true for centuries, and will continue to be. Grain is a cheap and efficient way to store food. Learn to grind, store and cook with it and you will never go hungry.

