Loctite: By the Numbers

Loctite is an often-used adhesive in the gunsmith trade. It can secure threads to a variety of degree of permanence. Selecting the formula working best for your application can be critical. A sight adjustment going awry during a match is one thing. But an essential pin holding a trigger in place failing during a defensive shooting could be life-threatening. Assuring you’re using the right “locking” product could honestly be the difference between life — and death.

Most often, Loctite or a similar product is used to set a screw in position after an adjustment or installation is made. In part like a sight or trigger mechanism it prevents a screw or pin from moving during vibration and stress caused by shooting and running the action.

Even lowly grip screws prone to backing out can benefit from one of the low-adhesion thread lockers, like #222 “Purple” Loctite. It will hold the screw in place easily in this situation, yet will release with a bit of torque from a screwdriver.