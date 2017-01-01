EAA L.E. ABDO

EAA introduces the L.E. ABDO, which features a holster and body camera. Using its featured “smart” technology, an officer with concern can signal the station and provide them with a location pin. Additionally, the L.E. ABDO has the ability to stream events in real time and on its hard drive. The holster can trigger the body camera without wires; the camera is triggered in two ways — if the officer flags a concern or if the firearm is drawn. The L.E. ABDO can also act as a portable safe when the officer is not wearing his or her firearm, it will alert the officer if the gun is touched or moved. It can transmit voice and video and act as a two-way communication device by way of 4G or 3G.

(321) 639-4842

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/european-american-armory-corp