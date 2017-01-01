Eagle Imports PD10

Eagle Imports announces the release of the Avidity Arms PD10, a striker-fired 9mm. The I.C.E. Claw rear sight features a concave leading edge for one hand reloads and malfunction response. The loaded chamber indicator provides a visual and tactile reference of the condition of the chamber. On the trigger, an integrated Safety Index Point provides consistent positioning of the trigger finger when not shooting. Included magazines are equipped with I.C.E. Claw baseplates for emergency manipulation. The Avidity Arms PD10 has a 4-inch barrel, black nitride finish and weighs 18.8 oz.

(732) 493-0333

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/eagle-imports