Economic Impact Of Firearms Industry Topped $51 billion!

By Dave Workman

While he was in office, a lot of people said with no small degree of sarcasm that former President Barack Obama was the best firearms dealer in the United States, and now there’s a report from industry that tends to support that claim.

That’s straight from the new “Firearms and Ammunition Industry Economic Impact Report for 2017.” It was prepared by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the Connecticut-based industry organization that puts on the annual Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show.

Put bluntly, every time a shooter or hunter buys a new gun, box of ammunition or a shooting accessory from a scope to a rifle sling, they’re contributing to a multi-billion dollar industry that provides tens of thousands of jobs and wages in the billions of dollars.

Over the past eight years, when the previous administration seemed to be doing everything it could to marginalize the firearms industry, business actually thrived. According to NSSF, back in 2008 when Barack Obama was first elected, the industry’s economic impact was $19.1 billion. By the end of last year, when Obama was on his way out of office, the economic impact had skyrocketed to $51.3 billion!

While other industries may have been having trouble, NSSF said the number of full-time equivalent jobs shot up from about 166,000 to more than 300,000, a whopping 81 percent increase. Total industry wages last year were estimated at $15,183,424,700.

Here’s what NSSF President Steve Sanetti, who was interviewed exclusively by Insider Online about three months ago, had to say: “Our industry is proud of its strong contribution to our economy as a growing number of Americans have chosen to exercise their fundamental right to keep and bear arms and to safely enjoy the shooting sports.

“In response to that growing market,” he continued, “we have increased our direct workforce dramatically over the last decade, adding jobs that pay an average of more than $50,000 in wages and benefits. In addition, since 2008 we increased federal tax payments by 156 percent, Pittman-Robertson excise taxes that support wildlife conservation by 138 percent and state business taxes by 107 percent.”

The report includes a state-by-state chart showing the economic impact of shooting and hunting at the state level.

London Gets The Point About Violent Crime

Next time some gun control zealot insists that the United Kingdom has the answer to violent crime thanks to gun control, spring this on them: According to Sky News, knife crime in London has increased 24 percent in the past year.

Reporting about one bloody 24-hour period in early April, Sky News said knife crime has soared in London, from 9,742 incidents in the 2015-2016 period to 12,074 in 2016-17. The story said Metropolitan Police have reported a rise in “knife crimes with injury” of 20.5 percent in the past year. Homicides, however, have only risen by a single slaying, from 109 last year to 110 this time around, Sky News said.

The question nobody seems keen to address is what might happen to all of these knife-happy thugs if legally-armed private citizens packing handguns confronted them?

Navajo Nation Considering Gun Control?

The Navajo Nation has been considering a requirement that people living on their property must register their firearms with the Navajo Nation Police.

The Farmington, N.M. Daily Times reported that the police would maintain the central registry.

Tribal council delegate Davis Filfred reportedly sponsored the bill to create accountability among gun owners, the newspaper said. It was also reported that, “the right to keep and bear arms for peaceful purposes exists in the Navajo Nation Bill of Rights, but under a section of tribal law…it is a crime to carry a loaded firearm or other types of deadly weapons on your person.”

The story also noted that the tribal police chief Phillip Francisco said he would support the registration effort “since it can help law enforcement officials address public safety issues.”

Other tribes have also adopted firearms rules and regulations that cover all kinds of gun-related issues.

Social Media Sacks Oregon Poaching Suspects

A pair of 26-year-old Dallas, Oregon men recently agreed to a plea bargain in relation to the illegal taking of an elk last August in what might be considered a complete error in judgment.

The Portland Oregonian said David Maxfield, Jr. and Allen Boal are on the wrong end of the law in connection with an “incident” last August in Benton County in which a bull elk was killed. Dallas is located west of Salem, the state capital.

After the questionable kill, the story said Maxfield “posted pictures of the bull elk on the public Oregon Big Game Hunting Facebook page.” There are more than 6,800 members on this particular Facebook page, and Oregon game cops occasionally take a look.

One of those troopers reportedly decided to check Maxfield’s name with the state fish and wildlife database and he hit pay dirt. Turns out that the suspect didn’t have the right tag to take the bull elk, the story said.

The story said these guys lose their hunting privileges for three years, and “face one year of unsupervised probation and $7,600 in fines.” The story also said Maxfield agreed to do 40 hours of community service work and surrender the elk’s head and antlers.

Oregon sportsmen and women are pretty serious about stopping this sort of thing. The Oregon Hunters Association raises funds each year to provide rewards for information that results in poaching citations.

California Robbery Suspect Run Down By Victims, And Then…

There is probably a video of this floating around by now on social media because what happened to a Hawthorne, California robbery suspect is the kind of thing that shows up on the Internet, if not television.

Back in mid-March, the unidentified would-be robber was part of a group that allegedly tried to rob a quartet of people in a car in the parking lot of a restaurant. This happened at about 3 a.m. in the morning.

The Hawthorne Daily Breeze said the bandit was dashing toward a getaway car when the driver of the victim car revved up and ran him over! But that wasn’t the full extent of his poor luck.

When he fell after being hit, he accidentally shot himself in the face. When police arrived, they found this boob laying on the ground unconscious.

