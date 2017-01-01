Elite Survival Systems Holster

Elite Survival Systems introduces the CR Secure Auto-Locking Retention Holster. This injection-molded holster provides retention and immediate access to the handgun by the user. It features a patented locking system residing in between the holster body and the user, minimizing the possibility of unauthorized access. The holster’s modular construction provides more fitting applications for handguns, as well as multiple attachment options for the user. The CR Secure is made glass-filled nylon to provide long lasting, optimal strength.

(866) 340-2778

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/elite-survival-systems