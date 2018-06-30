Enjoy The Holidays Because Legislatures Open Soon

By Dave Workman

Take this to the bank: That guy Gideon J. Tucker knew what he was talking about, probably since during his lifetime he was an attorney, a politician and an editor.

Tucker is the long-dead fellow who opined back in 1866 while serving as a Surrogate of New York that, “No man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the Legislature is in session.” If he were still around today, Tucker might be looking beyond the upcoming New Year’s holiday weekend with apprehension because the majority of state legislatures are about to convene for another go at your rights.

Thanks to Ballotpedia.org, there is a full listing of when these gatherings of politicians begin. While most sessions open in the next month, there are a few holdouts. Oklahoma and Oregon lawmakers get to work Feb. 5. Connecticut opens its session two days later followed by Arkansas and Wyoming, where the opening gavels will sound on Feb. 12. Minnesota cranks up Feb. 20, while Louisiana lawmakers gather starting March 12.

Anti-gunners dislike the following numbers: Across the states, 805 state senate seats are held by Democrats, 1,139 by Republicans and 28 by third party politicians. In state houses, Democrats have 2,320 seats and Republicans hold 3,013 seats. Seventy-eight House seats are held by third party representatives across the states. That gives the GOP control in 67 chambers, leaving Democrats in control of 32 chambers, according to Ballotpedia.org.

And here’s the capper: There are more than twice the number of Republican governors as there are Democrats (34 to 15), and a single Independent, in Alaska. A lot of this happened during Barack Obama’s tenure in the White House.

What to watch for depends upon the state. Watch for Democrat-controlled legislatures to start pushing for bans or stricter regulation of “bump stock” devices like the ones found on guns used by the Las Vegas mass shooter in October. Some may get bold and try to ban so-called “assault weapons.” No matter that the semi-auto modern sporting rifle is still the most popular long gun on the landscape, gun prohibitionists don’t like them so the everybody needs to give them up.

Florida, For Example

A prime example of legislative activism was recently introduced in the Florida Legislature.

House Bill 997 is the “Handgun Buyback and Safe Storage Program.” This legislation would provide grants to help pay for gun “buyback” programs launched by local sheriffs’ departments. Cash payments of $100 per handgun would be allowed, with a maximum payout to any individual of $300.

There are two tenets of this bill that will make savvy gun owners laugh. One allows guns to be turned in no questions asked. No information is taken. Buyback critics have long contended that this might allow a criminal to get rid of a crime gun and make money in the process.

There’s a second provision to invite anyone purchasing a hunting license or permit to make a voluntary $3 donation to support this handgun buyback program.

If You Carry An Older .38 Special

Across the United States, there are easily tens of thousands of older revolvers chambered for the .38 Special cartridge that cannot handle the +P ammunition that seems to be the only thing on retail shelves these days.

While many older wheelguns can take the higher pressures of +P loads, some of the classics simply cannot. We’re talking about older Smith & Wesson revolvers, the Colt Detective Special and original Cobra, and the Diamondback, for example. I happen to own a 4-inch Diamondback, scooped up in a very good deal several years ago, and it’s a real shooter. But it needs a diet of standard pressure cartridges.

The good news is that the major ammunition manufacturers still produce such ammunition, though the choices aren’t as wide ranging as they might have been 25 years ago.

Winchester offers the W Train & Defend series that pushes a 130-grain bullet out of the muzzle at 900 fps with 243 ft.lbs. of energy. There’s also a 125-grain Super-X load withm a muzzle velocity of 775 fps and 167 ft.lbs. of energy. Add to those choices a 110-grain Silvertip that clocks at a published 945 fps with 218 ft.lbs. of energy.

Remington has a 110-grain semi-jacketed hollowpoint that leaves a 4-inch barrel at a published 950 fps with 220 ft.lbs.of muzzle energy.

Federal has five loads listed on its website including 110-grain Hydra-Shok that launches at a listed 980 fps, a 129-grain Hydra-Shok moving out at 950 fps, a 148-grain lead semi-wadcutter clocking 690 fps that is a good target or small game load, a 770-grain LRN bullet moving at 770 fps and a 130-grain FMJ that is listed at 890 fps at the muzzle.

Hornady offers a pair of Critical Defense loads, one with a 90-grain FTX bullet and the other with a 110-grainer. There are also two loads with the XTP bullet, one weighing 125 grains and the other topped by a 158-grain pill. It’s the latter that I have loaded right now in the Diamondback, which goes to the office every day with me.

It’s Official: As Of Jan. 1, California Gun Laws Really Reek

Talk about dampening the holiday spirit; the Sacramento Bee recently reminded Calilfornia’s 6 million gun owners that on New Year’s Day, they’re facing new restrictions on their rights, thanks to “sweeping regulations lawmakers and voters have approved over the past two years.”

In California, ownership of rifles like this is going to get more complicated starting Jan. 1.

The newspaper went through the new restrictions in a “Q&A” style, explaining new restrictions on so-called “assault rifles,” detachable magazines that hold more than ten rounds (they could be prohibited pending the outcome of a court proceeding), and buying ammunition.

As explained, “assault rifles” will no longer be sold, and owners have to register the ones they’ve got. The registration deadline is June 30, 2018.

There re two challenges to the magazine ban, and hearings before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals are expected early in the new year. For the time being, people can still own them.

People will no longer be able to purchase ammunition and have it shipped to their home. Instead, those shipments must be sent to a licensed firearms dealer, where it is picked up. Expect to pay a “processing fee.”

Reloading supplies aren’t part of the equation. Handloaders can still buy components via mail order.

Californians can no longer cross state lines to buy ammunition and bring it back into the Golden State. Thanks to Proposition 63, hunters can’t even bring ammunition into the state, the newspaper noted.

For the lowdown on all new gun regulations, check the state Department of Justice firearms website, which is running a countdown to when “assault rifles” must be registered. Here’s the website:

