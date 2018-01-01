Exclusive: A Nosler Handgun? The Model 48 NCH

By Mark Hampton

Nosler has just introduced a new single-shot pistol, the Model 48 NCH. Sure they have – and I’m going to be commanding the space shuttle to Mars! No – seriously, I’m not joking! When my friend and Nosler guru Zach Waterman told me about this project I really didn’t believe him – at first. Then he introduced me to Mike Lake, Senior Manager of Engineering, Research, and Development. Mike actually designed this pistol – and his first prototype was chambered in 6mmBR. Once convinced, I twisted some arms and finally got a prototype in 22 Nosler to shoot.

The 22 Nosler came with a Leupold 4x scope. At 100 yards, keeping three shot groups consistently inside an inch wasn’t a problem – all day long. I managed to take a nice bobcat with the prototype and immediately realized this was going to be a most beneficial project for handgunners.

Over the next few months, Mike and I collaborated – bouncing ideas back and forth. Well, when I received the revised model in 6.5 Creedmoor – let’s just say I was like a kid at Christmas.

The new pistol from Nosler utilizes their solid Model 48 action. It incorporates dual locking lugs with a Sako-style extractor. The bolt cycles like it’s riding on ice – silky smooth. For optics, standard Nosler short action mount geometry or Remington 700 two-piece bases will work. A one-piece Picatinny rail will be available in 0 and 20 MOA drop.

I guess you could classify the stock design as space age – made from aircraft grade 6061-T6 billet aluminum. The stock features a Hogue rubber AR-15 grip, and any MSR grip will fit. Three front sling swivel stud holes can equip slings or bipods – with one rear sling swivel stud hole to accommodate a sling if desired. This stock wears a NIC Cerakote finish and you will have a choice on colors.

The two-stage trigger is fully adjustable for pull weight, engagement, and over-travel. One unique feature is the cleverly designed push button safety — something you don’t see often on bolt-actions. It is perfectly located directly above the trigger. Loading and unloading is performed while the safety remains in the safe position.

The heavy contoured Shilen barrel measures .825” at the muzzle. Standard length is 16” but other lengths are available as an option. Fluted barrels are standard and non-fluted will be an option. The barrel is fully free-floated.

This is basically a semi-custom handgun from the factory. Initial cartridge offerings include 22 Nosler, 24 Nosler, 6mm Creedmoor, 6.5 Creedmoor, 7mm-08 Rem. and .308 Win. This will cover a lot of bases whether you’re hunting, target shooting or long range steel banging.

My 6.5 Creedmoor is consistently shooting 3-shot groups inside an inch – with Nosler ammo. I’ve mounted a Leupold 4.5-14x rifle scope to enhance long range performance. The effective muzzle brake eliminates most of the recoil and I can shoot this pistol all day with one hand. It’s super accurate – and extremely pleasant to shoot!

Want to spice up your shooting life – get Nosler’s new handgun and impress your friends – and more importantly, yourself! To learn more, visit https://www.nosler.com/