Exclusive: Armory Racks Magnet Hangers

Michael O. Humphries

Sometimes the most impressive invention can be deceptively simple, a solution to a problem a lot of people have but few have addressed. Those of us with gun safes and too many guns to fit in them know exactly of what I am speaking. Do you play your own version of “Gun Tetris” every time you pull guns out of the safe and then have to put them back in? It can be frustrating to say the least … .

Enter Armory Racks and their devilishly clever “Magnet Rounds,” an attachable hanger designed to hold small pistols, magazines and accessories. With nearly endless mounting options, the Magnet Rounds (sold in packs of two for $39.99, but currently on sale for $15.99 here) are basically rubber-coated magnets that give you a non-marring holder for all things steel.

Measuring in with a 1.25″ diameter, the set comes with two ¾” self-tapping screws as well as an adhesive backing on each of the magnets. With these, you can mount your selected product vertically, horizontally, or even upside-down. The magnets are small enough for unobtrusive mounting, but strong enough to hold just about any accessory or magazine along with most reasonably sized handguns. To learn more, visit https://www.rjkventures.com/collections/armory-racks-magnet-racks/products/copy-of-armory-racks-magnet-hanger-for-guns-and-accessories