Exclusive: Atlas Gunworks’ Titan Operator

Tank Hoover

“If you want something done right, you gotta’ do it yourself” is just as true now as it was when the words were first uttered through someone’s irritated lips centuries ago. Especially when someone has a desire and need to build the best! This was the case for Adam Nilson, owner and CEO of Atlas Gunworks.

Nilson discovered USPSA shooting in 2009. After wearing out so-called “top-of-line” pistols, frustration reared its ugly head. While talking with a machinist buddy, they decided to build their own gun, out of necessity. It was the start of a quest for the ultimate gun. It wasn’t until Nilson met with another machinist with 30 years’ experience building guns that things really ramped up!

After manufacturing guns for a couple of years, Atlas Gunworks was officially born. The goal of building “ultra premium” guns capable of shooting straight from the box was finally attained. Today, Atlas Gunworks makes one of the best competition guns on the market.

Duty Guns

In the world of specialized guns, we know competition guns are built slightly different than duty (or tactical) pistols. Nilson stated, “You wouldn’t drive a race car around the block; there are better choices.” The same principle applies to pistols. Competition “race guns” can be a poor choice for law enforcement.

The demands are different, but the demand was there, from serious law enforcement professionals. Atlas Gunworks reworked their competition gun and the Titan Operator was born…

The Differences

Atlas starts with a full custom, double stack, 9mm 2011 Titan, including a Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating and a slide tri-topped and lightened with machined cutouts.

A 5″ KKM Precision bull barrel assures top accuracy while a Phoenix Trinity aluminum grip provides stability and custom feel.

Some More Goodies

Duty guns and those used for self-defense must be able to function with a variety of different factory loads. To achieve this basic need, Atlas utilizes heavy-duty springs for ultimate reliability in cycling and primer ignition. A lock-back feature was added to the slide-stop, as competition guns don’t have them.

An Atlas tactical mag well and railed frame are also standard. With a 19+1 capacity, the Titan Operator has plenty of firepower. A Geppart X-Line Vario trigger is set at a perfect 3- 3.5-lb. pull for duty use.

The heavy-duty EGW (Evolution Gun Works) thumb-safety prevents unintentional release, and a Novak cut U-notch rear-sight provides quick sight alignment and sight picture during low-light conditions with the fiber optic front sight. The tool-less guide rod ensures easy fieldstripping.

Carry With Confidence

The Atlas Gunworks Titan Operator will give you confidence and comfort with its function, form, reliability and accuracy. Believe me, it was done right!

A guaranteed delivery of three months is promised after payment. The Atlas Gunworks Titan Operator has an MSRP of $3,999.

For more info, http://atlasgunworks.com; Atlas Gunworks; Ph: (855) 940-1911.