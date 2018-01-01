Exclusive: Bear Edge Cutlery

By Tank Hoover

You’ve done your homework, scouted, made the shot and your critter is down! Now what? Time to make meat! The key to good venison is getting the hooved hamburger cooled down quick! It’s time to “gut” your deer and do it without nicking any viscera and leaking nasty excrement all over your fresh meat, like some “greenhorns” do.

Bear Edge To The Rescue

Lucky you have a Bear Edge Cutlery 61519 hunting knife … You’ll be gutting and skinning like a pro with this combo!

The Bear Edge 61519 is a dandy two-bladed hunting knife. The gut blade is different from most gut hook-style blades. This one has a soft curve and blunt point to prevent puncturing or perforating the viscera, causing contamination. This gut hook blade is easy to sharpen. Ever try sharpening a gut hook-style blade once they dull? It’s a major pain in the greater gluteal cleft!

The clip point blade is 3.875-inches long and is blackened 440 stainless steel — making it perfect for a host of camp chores (besides cleaning up a carcass). Slicing back-straps will be a joy as you prepare them for the frying pan.

Both blades are of liner lock design, meaning an internal leaf spring safely locks the blade upon opening, preventing it from nicking knuckles or filleting a finger, should it close prematurely while in use. A simple push of the liner lock unlocks the blade for closure. Liner locks are my favorite style of folding knife. Sporting reversible thumb studs, either blade can be opened quickly and easily with one hand … Even for you lefties out there.

The blades are encased in a strong, easy to clean aluminum body with lightweight handle material covered in Mossy Oak Country camouflage. Besides processing game, this two-bladed combo knife will be nifty performing all your camp and cutting needs as it conveniently clips to either a belt or pocket, riding high, keeping it handy at all times.

Allen screws hold the whole works together, making it easy to disassemble for a thorough cleaning every time you “blood” your knife.

Bear Edge was founded in 2016 and is a brand from Bear & Sons Cutlery.

The MSRP is $44.95 for this dynamic duo of a hunting/camp knife. For more information, go to: www.americanhandgunner.com/company/bear-son-cutlery-inc