Exclusive: Bear Ops New AC-551-B4-B Tactical Auto Knife

By Tank Hoover

I’ve been a fan of Bear & Son Cutlery ever since I bought one of their beautiful stag-scaled Damascus steel hunting knives over 30 years ago … a few more have followed me home over the years. The company has diversified since then, and now offers specialized knives to fulfill the needs of law enforcement and the military with a fairly new line.

Bear Ops Responds

Started in 2011, Bear Ops is a specialized line under Bear & Son Cutlery providing knives for first responders, military and government contractors who need strong, sharp and reliable tools to conduct daily business.

The Bold Action V, a one-handed, spring-loaded automatic knife is now available in a new black-on-black model, the AC-551-B4-B. This full-sized pocketknife features a black Sandvik 14C28N chisel-edged tanto-style point promoting deep penetration while still maintaining a razor sharp edge. The subtle reversed belly provides leverage while cutting through stubborn materials.

Black textured G10 scales facilitate a hand-filling positive grip in wet or dry conditions. The same reliable “on-demand” spring loaded action is used as the Bold Action V.

A firm push of the button quickly and conveniently releases the Sandvik 14c28n blade into its locked position, ready for any chores asked of it. My knife locks tight with nary a wobble or wiggle.

The G10 handle and blade give it a subdued, non-reflective finish to avoid detection while maintaining a low profile. An ergonomic thumb-slide safety prevents premature deployment while carrying concealed.

A strong, reversible pocket-clip allows for easy pocket access, preventing “digging” for your blade when it’s needed most. The knife and pocket clip utilize Allen screws for easy disassembly for cleaning and clip reversal.

This is a versatile knife with a thousand and one uses from opening mail and taped boxes to being a final line of self-defense. It’s a worthy investment for those who appreciate sharpened steel with a simple push of a button.

Specs

The Bear Ops Sandvik 14c28n blade has a Rockwell hardness of 58–60 and open length of 8 ¾”. Closed length is 5″ and weight is 5.4 oz. It’s proudly made in the USA and there is a lifetime warranty.

The MSRP is $ 171.99

For more info:

Bear & Son Cutlery

Ph: (256) 435-2227

https://americanhandgunner.com/company/bear-son-cutlery-inc