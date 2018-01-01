Exclusive: BLACKHAWK! M-Boss All-Leather Holster

By Tank Hoover

The gun gurus at BLACKHAWK! have been busy. Never ones to rest on their laurels, they are constantly innovating, renovating and designing new gear to keep their large customer base happy and well equipped.

The idea for producing top-notch gear started when their founder, a former Navy SEAL, experienced pack failure during a mission in 1990. As his gear tumbled to the ground, he vowed if he got out of there alive he would make gear the right way. And that’s how BLACKHAWK! got its start in the Industry.

All-Leather M-Boss

As a cop, I carried a BLACKHAWK! Serpa holster for off-duty use for years, and still do on occasion. After 20-plus years of use, the holster looks as it did when I pulled it from the package — new.

Recently, BLACKHAWK! released an all-leather holster with tactical-looking flair. The M-Boss is retention adjustable for a custom fit and sports a tactile reference point for proper placement of the trigger finger, which ensures proper grip and finger placement when drawing.

The tactically refined finish of the main body resembles a “Kydex” pattern with traditional looking leather trim. Depending on the model of gun carried, multiple carrying positions are possible, including IWB and OWB modes.

The 1911 holster reminds me of a refined Bruce Nelson Professional style with its traditional rear loop and trailing rear loop attachment points, which pulls the gun up into the user’s body when cinching a belt.

Some models are more of a traditional pancake style, with multi-loops, allowing for strong-side canted carry or cross-draw. Others are more traditional IWB carry with a retention snap-strap, or steel clip. As different as the styles are, they all carry the M-Boss name.

Reinforced sight channels come on certain models with target sights to protect the sights themselves and make for a smoother draw.

Whether for pistol or revolver, the holsters are available for several different makes and models, and for either IWB or OWB carry, depending on gun model itself. How’s that for versatility? Just check the chart when ordering.

The BLACKHAWK! M-Boss has an MSRP of $79.95.

For more info:

BLACKHAWK!

https://americanhandgunner.com/company/blackhawk/

Ph: (406) 284-3840