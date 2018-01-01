Exclusive: Century Arms Draco NAK-9 9mm Pistol

By Tank Hoover

Century Arms has been importing guns from around the world for years. Their latest is an expansion from the popular Draco line in the NAK-9 semi-auto handgun. One of the greatest features of this AK-style wonder-nine is the ability to use GLOCK magazines, or magazines made for GLOCKs!

Simply adding an accessory brace to this pistol gives the shooter stability and offers more shooting position options, making the NAK-9 an accurate, versatile, high-capacity choice for home defense, or just to have some plinking fun. No one says you can’t have both!

Imagine yourself with a case full of surplus 9mm ammo, the NAK-9, some 33-round GLOCK magazines, and some buddies to keep them loaded? Sounds like a great time to me!

Also, nothing’s better than having a 33-round capacity handgun in your hand to instill confidence while investigating suspicious sounds during the night.

Speaking Of Specs …

The NAK-9 is a blowback-operated pistol, featuring a stamped receiver and standard AK patterned hardwood forend. The grip is black polymer and the barrel is chrome-lined and 11.14″ in length. The mil-standard 14×1 mm threading of the muzzle accepts various muzzle devices and sound suppressors.

The NAK-9 accepts GLOCK 17 and 19 mags, or other factory mags made for 9mm GLOCKs. It’s compatible with the AKM-pattern handguard and comes with a rear sling mount for easy carry. The sling mount is easily removable for mounting of a brace.

The controls duplicate typical AK standards with a right-side mounted safety selector and steel bow trigger. However, the magazine release is on the left side and button-style. The pistol comes complete with a Picatinny rail for optics and AK-style adjustable iron sights.

The NAK-9 is imported from Romania. It has a 33-round capacity with an 11.14″ barrel. OAL is 19.1″ and weight is 6.38 lbs.

The MSRP is $724.95 and it comes with one GLOCK 33-round magazine.

For more info:

Century Arms

Ph: (800) 527-1252

https://americanhandgunner.com/company/century-international-arms-inc/