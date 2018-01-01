Exclusive: Crimson Trace Lasergrips For Kimber K6 Revolver

By Tank Hoover

The basics of transitioning from sight alignment to sight picture are vital when shooting a handgun. This complex task of subconsciously focusing and aligning three focal planes at once is tough, especially under stress. Throw in bad lighting, or worse yet, total darkness, and the level of difficulty goes up tenfold.

Sure, there’s tritium night-sights out there, but they’re awful small to see, especially when you’re (potentially) under the mega stress of an armed encounter. Instinctive, or point shooting would be handy, but regular practice is necessary to be efficient.

Crimson Trace To The Rescue

Crimson Trace has the solution to all these problems. The integral laser unit is fitted perfectly in the rosewood grips, making for an effective, natural way to know where bullets are going to impact.

Wherever the red dot goes, the bullet will follow after proper sight-in. This provides an immediate targeting advantage for Kimber K6 stainless steel revolvers.

How It Works

The red laser module is activated immediately when the front activation button is depressed. This releases Crimson Trace’s instinctive Activation technology. Using a class 3R laser beam, the dot size is approximately 0.5″ diameter at 50 feet. The laser unit runs on a 1/3N 3V lithium battery, which is good for over 4 hours of laser illumination.

A master ON/OFF switch allows deactivation should the situation not call for a laser when you grip your gun, or to manage battery usage.

Installation is fast and easy with nary a modification to a Kimber K6. The LG-952 is fully adjustable for both windage and elevation, giving you the confidence needed for a fast, precise delivery during self-defense situations.

The LG-952 Lasergrips will be available for inspection at the Crimson Trace booth at the NRA Annual meeting in Dallas, Texas, this week and are available now at retail outlets.

There is a 3-year full warranty. The Crimson Trace Kimber K6 LG-950 has an MSRP of $399.

For more info, https://americanhandgunner.com/company/crimson-trace-corporation

Crimson Trace

Ph: (800) 442-2406