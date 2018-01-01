Exclusive: Daniel Defense DDWave Suppressor

By Tank Hoover

Daniel Defense, a name known in the industry for top-shelf firearms, has come out with something new: A suppressor manufactured using the modern technology of 3-D printing, allowing it to be built without welds, usually the weakest point for a suppressor. 3-D printing also allows the tube to be thicker where needed while weight saving areas can be left thinner during manufacturing.

Suppressor Basics

Shooting our favorite blasters produces sound in three different ways. Muzzleblast, sonic boom and mechanical sound are the culprits responsible for the noise we make.

Muzzleblast is generated when gunpowder is ignited, producing hot, high-pressure gases, which push the bullet down the bore and exit after the bullet in a fiery inferno. The more powder ignited, the more muzzleblast there is.

Sonic boom is the bullwhip crack caused by a supersonic bullet (faster than the speed of sound) at 1,125 fps — or faster.

Finally, mechanical sound is produced by the internal moving parts of the gun’s action.

Muzzleblast and sonic boom are the most controllable factors we can alter for decibel declining ability. This is done simply by capturing the gases in a larger area (the suppressor) than the barrel and releasing the gases at a lower pressure, reducing muzzle blast.

DDWave

Daniel Defense uses an advanced cascading baffle geometry allowing muzzleblast be more effectively absorbed and diverted than simpler style suppressors, making the DDWave more efficient when releasing these gases at a lower pressure.

Another innovative idea is the attachment system used in coupling the suppressor to barrel. The patent pending Acme Thread Quick-Clamping system won’t carbon lock as the suppressor securely clamps to a 17-4 PH stainless steel muzzle device. This allows easy removal after extended use.

Specs

The DDWave is constructed of nickel-based super alloy, stainless steel and titanium and then Cerakote finished. The blast chamber is reinforced and designed for full-auto use. The DDWave typically reduces muzzle report 30–40 decibels, depending on the caliber used. The DDWave is 7.6″ long, and is 1.59″ in diameter. It weighs 17.2 oz.

It’s available in both 5/8×24 (7.62mm) and 1/2×28 (5.56mm) configurations and made in the USA.

The DDWave is extremely strong and lightweight with predictable Daniel Defense quality, and will provide years of dependable service. It’s effective for calibers 5.56 to .300 Win. Mag. The MSRP is $1,157.

