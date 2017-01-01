Exclusive: EOTech Model 512 Holographic Weapon Sight

By Tank Hoover

Shooting with “irons” or open sights seems very basic to the uneducated shooter. Just line ’em up, yank the trigger and things fall down … But what seems to be an apparently easy task is actually quite complex when we break it down. We’re asking our eyes to focus and calculate on three different sight plains: front sight, rear sight and target as we aim.

As we age, this ability diminishes, frustrating shooters worldwide. Focusing on one focal plain is easy, as our eyes lock on the target, or rear sight, but what was once automatic and instantaneous now takes a moment or two as we consciously think about the transitioning of sight planes. Sucks getting old, right?

Holographic Weapon Sights by EOTech

Necessity being the mother of invention, EOTech came to the rescue with the Holographic Weapon Sight system to remedy the situation with the advantages of a small, compact, single-plain sight system with an illuminated sight reticle. The compact size, combined with a wide viewing screen, allows for quick target acquisition and a full field of view prompting both eyes to stay open when shooting or covering a target.

Holographic Weapon Sights provide a tubeless heads-up display window and an illuminated reticle only the user can see. A 68 MOA reticle-ring surrounds a 1 MOA dot, the sharpest, finest dot available in any optic allowing for a more precise shot.

Combined with a 3X magnifier, the Holographic Weapon Sight dot maintains its 1 MOA size as the target size increases, unlike a regular red-dot scope system, which will also increase the dot size 3X, along with the target.

EOTech’s Model 512

The Model 512 is EOTech’s most popular Holographic Weapon Sight. When speed and versatility are the name of the game, the Model 512 produces. It’s available in three colors: Realtree APG, Mossy Oak camouflage and black.

The Model 512 is 5.6x2x2.5 inches and weighs 11.5 oz. It’s water resistant up to 10 feet, mounts onto a 1-inch Weaver or MIL-STD 1913 rail and operates on two AA batteries.

So whether young eyes or old, hunting fields or battlefields, the EOTech 512 Weapon Sight is a system that will give you the advantage for quick, precise shooting.

The Model 512 has an MSRP of $459. For further info, go to: https://americanhandgunner.com/company/eotech