Exclusive: Extend Your Grip With GuardianGrip

By Tank Hoover

The key to concealed carry is size, right? I think we can all agree smaller guns are simpler to stash than their bigger cohorts. It’s why Smith & Wesson brought out their J-Frame, for ease of concealment and carry. Why do you think so many grey-haired gumshoes carried them?

Recently, Pachmayr, a subsidiary of Lyman and recognized leader in recoil reduction with their hand grips, made wielding your J-Frame wheelgun easier, while making it smaller to conceal. “How’d they do that, Tank?” you may be asking yourself. Through a clever gadget called the GuardianGrip!

With the push of a button, the compact two-fingered grip becomes a hand-filling three-fingered grip, as a spring-loaded extension “pops” out of its recessed bottom. This extends the grip to now allow your pinky to get in on the squeeze.

Push-Button Pleasure

That’s right, with the simple push of a button, hidden in the inner radius of the grip, a spring-loaded extension pops out, providing support for your pinky. Using your natural grip, your middle finger will rest on the button.

Squeezing the button happens automatically as you grasp your gun to draw, releasing the extension. I like it!

Installation is quick and easy. All that’s required is the removal of the grip-frame roll-pin. It drifts out easily with a punch and a few easy hammer taps. The two-piece stocks are then installed as any other two-piece stocks with one screw.

The grip is constructed of a high strength polymer — impervious to moisture, weather or chemicals. Textured panels promote a positive, slip-proof grip and are contoured for use of speedloaders during reloading.

So have no fear, carry your J-Frame like the compact it is and with the push of a button, convert it to a hand-filling full-size grip pocket companion. The GuardianGrip fits the Ruger LCR and S&W J-Frame guns.

The GuardianGrip has an MSRP of $49.98. For more info: https://americanhandgunner.com/company/pachmayr-tacstar/; Pachmayr, Ph: (800) 423-9704.