Exclusive: FMK 9C1 G2 9mm Compact Pistol

By Tank Hoover

In 2006, Jim Pontillo started FMK (For My Kountry) firearms company. He deliberately built the company in the heart of unfriendly territory, Placentia, Calif. While many businesses are fleeing the heavily taxed, left leaning, anti-gun state, FMK is digging in. Kinda’ like us here at FMG …

To top it off, they have the audacity to not only build firearms in California; they offer to have key phrases of the Bill of Rights engraved in the guns they manufacture, tormenting their adversaries to no end. The more I learn about this company and its founder, the more I like them…

Back To Guns …

FMK has split the field with the 9C1 G2 9mm compact pistol. For those who prefer a quick, short trigger stroke with a drop free magazine, there is the Fast Action Trigger (FAT) mechanism.

For those preferring a traditional double action trigger pull with a mag-out safety feature, there is the double-action only (DAO) trigger mechanism, which is approved in CA and MA, with 10-round magazine.

Either way, FMK lets the user decide what trigger style is right for them. A simple trigger swap is possible with the purchase of the conversion trigger kit, should preference change over time. How cool is that?

Other Features …

The FMK 9C1 is a lightweight design with interchangeable trigger style and has virtually no external protrusions for snag-free concealed carry. All versions come with a Picatinny accessory rail and a shock absorbing, rubber recoil-reducing backstrap.

A visible red and protruding loaded-chamber indicator is standard and appreciated during low-light settings. Optional Bill of Rights engraving is offered. All FMK products are 100 percent USA-made.

Some Specs …

The FMK 9C1 G2 compact 9mm is a polymer framed, striker-fired design with many color options and combos available. It has a high carbon steel slide with serrations for ease of manipulation that won’t hang up on clothing while drawing. It has a 4-inch barrel, overall length of 6.85 inches and a height of 5.09 inches. It’s a slim 1.14-inches thick due to the thin carbon steel magazine. Magazine capacity is 14+1 or 10+1 for the above listed liberty-snatching states.

Show Your Support …

The FMK 9C1 G2 compact 9mm pistol has a MSRP of $409.95 and comes in a plastic sealable box with lock. Support your Gun Rights and the Bill of Rights by supporting FMK firearms. You gotta’ love someone who stands up for Gun Rights — fighting the good fight like the folks at FMK.

For more info: https://americanhandgunner.com/company/fmk-firearms/