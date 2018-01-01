Exclusive: FN 509 Tactical 9mm Pistol

By Will Dabbs

You really can’t eat at the cool kids’ table these days if your tactical handgun doesn’t sport a sound suppressor, a tactical light, and some kind of sparkly optic mounted up top. This is clearly the wave of the future. Now charging ahead of the pack of top end rarefied combat pistols we find the FN 509 Tactical. This thing is a monster.

The FN 509 Tactical is an optimized combat machine. The gun comes with fully ambidextrous controls, a 1/2×28 threaded barrel with an O-ring, interchangeable back straps, and literally all the bells and whistles. It comes standard with one 17-round magazine as well as two 24-rounders. If you can’t solve your problems with sixty-six 9mm jacketed hollowpoints you need to find some better problems. The whole rig is finished in indestructible Flat Dark Earth. Toting this gun will not transform you into a Delta Force commando, but it might very well make you look like one.

The 509 Tactical is striker-fired and state of the art. The low profile optics mount will accept all the standard micro red dots, and the mount has its own shock-absorbing O-ring built in. The radioactive suppressor-height night sights peek over the can should the need arise. The nicely pebbled grip is plenty grippy, and there is an external safety built into the trigger. Everything about this new gun is tweaked, polished, and perfected. It also comes in the nicest soft case in the business.

In addition to all that, the new FN 509 Tactical just looks incredibly cool. This new gun runs fast and smooth. Short enough to pack yet ample enough to grab, the 509 Tactical hits the sweet spot. It is the thoroughly enhanced modern combat handgun.

To learn more, visit https://fnamerica.com/products/pistols/fn-509/products/fn-509-series/fn-509-tactical/