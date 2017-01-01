Exclusive: Glock 19 Gen5

By Tank Hoover

Some Background

In 1982, engineer Gaston Glock upset the gun world when he released his polymer framed, striker-fired 9mm semi-auto shell-slinger, following the criteria/standards set by the Austrian Army. Many scoffed, sneered and snickered at the iconic pistol, while others soon imitated the polymer platform from which the GLOCK pistol was designed.

I’ve never been a poly-phobe and could never understand why people find it trendy to bash these guns. Admittedly a traditionalist when it comes to classic guns/leather holsters, I know the polymer-framed pistol has a place and purpose in our world as an excellent high-capacity delivery system for ammo, while being lighter than all-steel guns.

Hell, I carried a GLOCK 22 the last 12 years during my cop job without a hiccup. I appreciated the lighter, corrosion-proof polymer framed gun strapped to my hip on long 12–14 hour days. I also appreciated the reliability, dependability and high-capacity magazines it provided.

The GLOCK 19 Gen5

As the name implies, this is the 5th Generation, or evolution for GLOCK. During each new generation, improvements are made and designs tweaked to improve and make each model more comfortable, reliable and durable. Every change is was for the benefit of the shooter.

The Differences

The Model 19 Gen5 now has ambidextrous slide-stops. Gone are the finger-groove grips for a flat Gen2 style grip. A beveled and slightly flared magazine well was added to aid in magazine insertion. A Marksman barrel, which GLOCK claims will shoot less than 4″ groups or better at 50 yards, is now used and sports new rifling and crown design.

A newly designed extractor and trigger mechanism have been improved, while the front rails have been reinforced.

Gen5 magazines have high-visibility orange followers making round count easier to confirm, along with making sure the magazine is empty. The Gen5 mags are compatible with previous Generation GLOCKS, and vice versa. The frame of the Gen5 uses only one cross pin as opposed to two from previous Generations.

The muzzle of the slide has been tapered from the square, blocky shape of previous Gen’s to aid in reholstering.

Lastly, is the nDLC finish, which GLOCK states is more durable than the previously used Tenifer finish. In all, there are over 20 differences from the Gen4 predecessor

Some Specs

The GLOCK 19 Gen5 weighs 23.99 oz. and is still a polymer framed, striker-fired safe-action 9mm pistol with 15+1 capacity and a 4″ barrel. Overall length is 7.28″ and height is 5.04″. It comes with three, 15-round magazines in a lockable plastic case.

The GLOCK Model 19 Gen5 has a MSRP of $799.

For further info, go to: https://americanhandgunner.com/company/glock-inc/