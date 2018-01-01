Exclusive: Heckler & Koch VP9SK

For over 50 years, Heckler & Koch (HK) has been a leading designer of small arms and weapons for law enforcement, military forces and civilians worldwide. HK’s goal and pledge are simple, “To be the world’s premier small arms system company.”

“No compromise” is a promise of corporate philosophy displaying core values of commitment and dedication to their consumers to put out the best product there is. With operations in Germany, U.K., France and the U.S., HK continues to meet the needs and demands of their customers.

HK VP9SK Classification

In 2014, HK released the VP9, a full-sized, polymer-framed, striker-fired pistol. As in most cases, a compact (smaller) version followed in 2017, when HK released the VP9SK, or “sub compact” version of the VP9. Actually, the VP9SK is in a class all its own… being slightly larger than a true sub-compact, yet smaller than a compact. This just gives us more of a sub-compact gun to hold onto, with less of a compact size pistol to conceal, right?

Startling Specs

The HK VP9SK is chambered in 9mm and has a staggered magazine 10+1 capacity. A choice of magazine floor plates in either flat/flush or angled/extended pinky style, are included. Magazines of 13- and 15-round capacity are also available.

The VP9SK is ambidextrous in operation. There are slide locks on both sides of the pistol, and the paddle-style magazine release at the bottom of the trigger guard can be deployed from either side.

Length is 6.61″ and height is 4.57″ with flush magazine or 5″ with extended magazine. Width is 1.31″ and barrel length is 3.39″. Weight with empty magazine is 23.07 oz.

The polymer grip frame has a distinctive “hump” to it. This palm filling “swell” reduces felt recoil and muzzle-flip while firing. Three grip panels are included, optimizing grip comfort and trigger stroke, along with choice of side-plates for a truly custom feel. The frame comes complete with an accessory rail for light/laser.

The slide rails in the receiver, as well as lockwork and contact surface that cams the barrel into battery, are made of steel. The trigger is set at a crisp 4.5–5 lbs.

The steel slide has a black oxide finish and sports both front and rear serrations, promoting a positive grip during slide manipulation and performing press-checks. Sights are steel luminescent three-dot style, promoting fast target acquisition and sight picture.

