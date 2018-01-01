Exclusive: Howdah ’Bout That!

IFG Imports Pedersoli Howdah

By Tank Hoover

Royalty from India and Africa rode in style during the late 1800’s through the early 1900’s. Pachyderms packing howdahs, a large basket strapped on the back of the beast — much like a saddle — were the common mode of transportation.

Working for peanuts, the elephants had it pretty tough. It seems lions, tigers and leopards had a penchant for plucking people out of the basket for a picnic of sorts during strolls in the jungle.

Thus was born the Howdah gun. With two to four barrels, these short pistols packed a punch to literally stop a charge in mid-air. Hunters started carrying the handy guns too, as a backup form of life insurance.

Today

The Italian Firearms Group is the exclusive importer of Pedersoli’s Howdah. Chambered in .45 Colt/.410 shotgun, the double-triggered, breech-loading gun is very reminiscent of the Auto & Burglar pistol produced in the 1920’s by Ithaca. With some modification by Pedersoli, the importation and sale of the Howdah Pistol is legal in the U.S.

Specs

The Pedersoli Howdah features two, 10.5″ rifled barrels chambered in .45 Colt, which also accept 3″ .410 shotgun shells. Sights include a ramped front and traditional folding rear leaf. The stock is made from hand-checkered American walnut and the receiver is brilliantly case-colored. Double triggers are set at a crisp 3.5 lbs., with the front trigger discharging the right barrel and the rear trigger the left barrel.

A fine-checkered lever for convenient loading/unloading opens the break-action-style Howdah. A sliding thumb-style tang safety enables a quick release and ensures safe carry.

The compact size makes for a quick handling firearm, whether loaded with .410 shot or .45 Colt slug. Great for home defense and the car/truck where legal, the centuries old Howdah concept is still a viable form of protection. This is why Ithaca saw fit to name their version the Auto & Burglar model, to thwart such heathens during home break in or highway robbery.

The Howdah Pistol is a very cool part of turn of the century history. If you want one, IFG is the only way to go! The Howdah is legal to purchase without an NFA Tax Stamp or NFA wait times.

Italian Firearms Group (IFG)

The IFG, founded in 2010, consists of four Italian firearms manufacturers, F.A.I.R., Sabatti, Tanfoglio and Pedersoli. Each manufacturer produces at least one category of competition handguns, hunting rifles, sporting shotguns and historical recreations. IFG headquarters, warehouse and distribution center is located in Amarillo, Texas, to best serve U.S. customers.

The Pedersoli Howdah has an MSRP of $1,350. For more info, go to: www.americanhandgunner.com/company/italian-firearms-group