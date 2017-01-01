Exclusive: IWI Galil Ace Pistol — 5.56 NATO

By Tank Hoover

Some history…

In 1933, Israeli Military Industries (IMI) Ltd. began producing firearms in Israel under British Mandate. In the late 1950’s, IMI began talks with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for the purpose of designing the most advanced small arms systems for troops fighting in urban and other harsh environments.

In 2005, the Israeli government decided to spinoff and privatize the small arms division of IMI and Israeli Weapon Industries (IWI) was created.

Back to the Galil Ace Pistol…

In the late 1960’s, IMI developed the Galil rifle based on the legendary Russian AK-47 and Finnish Valmet RK 62. Now, after 40 years of development, IWI has fine-tuned the Galil ACE by converting it to an easier to conceal and carry pistol platform providing a fistful of firepower. The folding “stabilizing brace” adds support and control while firing as a pistol.

Today…

Innovative improvements include a reciprocating charging handle moved to the left side of the milled steel receiver for weak-hand manipulation and the use of polymers for weight reduction. The pistol also has NATO STANAG magazine compatibility along with a full-length, two-piece Picatinny top rail.

The forearm is a tri-rail Picatinny design with built-in rail covers and pressure switch access. Fully adjustable iron sights with a Tritium front post and two-dot Tritium rear aperture sight come standard.

There’s More…

The IWI Galil Ace Pistol is a semi-automatic pistol with a 30-round magazine capacity. It’s a closed rotating-bolt long-stroke gas piston operating system and comes with a MAGPUL PMAG GEN M3 magazine, with window. The 8.3″ barrel is chrome lined and cold hammered forged with 1:7 right-hand twist. It weighs 7.6 lbs. without magazine, and has a length of 19.5″ folded and 27.5″ with brace extended. The IWI Galil Ace also comes chambered in 7.62×51 and 7.62×39 calibers. The IWI Galil Ace comes in any color, just as long as it’s black!

The MSRP is $1849. For more info go to: https://americanhandgunner.com/company/iwi-us/