Exclusive: New Glock 19X 9mm Pistol

By Michael O. Humphries

Described by Glock as its first “crossover” pistol, the new Glock 19X combines the full-size frame of the Glock 17 with the shorter slide and barrel of the Glock 19. The result is a 1911 “Commander”-like take on the Glock pistol, offering you a full grip and full-length magazine with a shorter top end, giving you compact dimensions for concealment with full mag capacity and a large, comfortable grip. It includes a standard 17-round magazine and two 17+2-round magazines.

In addition to the new configuration, the Glock 19X comes in a new color with Glock’s first-ever factory colored slide. The nPVD slide coating is designed to prevent corrosion and resists chemicals. The coyote color is also on the included case.

According to Glock, the G19X will be available on dealer shelves beginning January, 22nd, 2018 at select dealers. To learn more, visit http://19x.glock.us/.