Exclusive: New Springfield Armory 1911 TRP Operator 10mm Pistols

By Michael O. Humphries

New from Springfield Armory is an exciting new pair of 10mm TRP Operator pistols. Due to a large number of requests from consumers, Springfield has decided to chamber this extremely powerful cartridge in its most elite production model 1911 — the TRP. For those unfamiliar with the TRP (Tactical Response Pistol), it is based on the custom Professional Model that was developed for the FBI’s HRT 1911 pistol contract.

While Springfield has offered 10mm pistols from its Custom Shop in the past, the TRP 10mm pistols are the first production model pistols in this cartridge offered by the company. The two variants offered are a standard 5″ version and a 6″ longslide model.

For those with long enough memories to remember the early days of the 10mm, you likely recall that the powerful 10mm cartridge would wreak havoc on the earliest pistols chambered for it, limiting their lifespans. Not so with these forged steel pistols, which are built to handle the hottest 10mm loads available. This is a gun that was built strong for a very powerful cartridge.

The Details

The pistols feature Picatinny accessory rails on the dustcover portion of their frames, as well as “Octo-Grip” frontstrap and mainspring housing texturing mated up to attractive G10 VZ Grips grip panels. The pistols sport Springfield Gen2 Speed Triggers that are tuned to a pull weight in the 4.5- to 5-lb. range. An optimized recoil spring system and heavier slide/barrel results in a sturdy and soft-recoiling pistol.

The pistols feature “match grade” stainless steel barrels with fully supported ramps, and the frames and slides have a “Black-T” coating for protection. The slide is topped off with three-dot tritium night sights, with the 5″ gun having a “tactical rack” ledge rear sight and the 6″ having a fully adjustable rear sight unit. The 5″ version weighs in at 40 ozs., while the 6″ version tips the scale at 45 ozs. The pistols come standard with two 8-round magazines.

Hands On

I had a chance to go hands-on with the 10mm Operators at a writer’s event a month or so back in Las Vegas. I have long been a fan of the TRP series (a 5″ .45 ACP model was my carry gun for a while) and have always been a fan of the 10mm, so this seemed like a marriage made in heaven.

Over the course of two days, we had a chance to run the pistols through some really interesting courses featuring Action Target steel targets. I found the pistol to be very accurate (the only misses with it during the event were entirely my fault!), and it was a pleasure to shoot due to its very soft recoil.

Conclusion

If you are a fan of well-made 1911s in 10mm, then these Springfields are just the ticket for you. Priced at $1,790 for the 5″ model and $1,842 for the 6″ version, they clearly are not “bargain basement” pistols, but they are quite reasonably priced for what you get. This is a top-end production model pistol, built to last and packed with great features. But, if the price is too much for you to bite off right now, then how about taking advantage of Springfield’s current “Perfect 10mm Giveaway”? Go and sign up now and test your luck, and you might just luck up and win one of these great pistols!

To sign up for the giveaway, click this link: https://www.perfect10mmgiveaway.com/

To learn more about the new 10mm TRP Operators, click this link: http://www.springfield-armory.com/products/1911-trp-10mm/