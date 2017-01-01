Exclusive: NightForce ATACR7-35X56 F1

Tank Hoover

Aggressive hunters and shooters are never satisfied. They are constantly and endlessly striving to get the most performance from their equipment. Whether it’s rifles, ammunition or optics — which make up the technological triangle — riflemen are continually tweaking to obtain every minutia of sub-MOA accuracy possible. Good optics is the spearhead to scoring hits on long-range targets. After all, you gotta be able to see it, to engage it.

Nightforce Optics is up for the challenge for this dedicated and demanding group of shooters, and has exceeded the needed performance for them by developing the ATACR 7-35X56 F1 riflescope. Designed for 1,000 yards or more shooting, (but perfectly suited for closer shots) the ATACR 7-35X56 has the design traits, features and versatility needed for the job.

With parallax adjustment down to 10 meters and with 100 MOA of elevation travel, short-range “chip shots” to shots “way out yonder” are possible. This riflescope offers a large field of view, for such high-powered magnification, making target acquisition faster. It delivers unmatched precision and repeatability for consistent shots, no matter what the range.

Specs

The ATACR 7-35X56 F1is a 34mm tubed scope with a 56mm objective lens. It has .250 MOA click adjustment and eye relief of 83-91mm. Field of view is 14.97 ft. at 7X and 3.44 ft. at 35X. Overall length is 16 inches and it weighs 39.3 oz. Mounting length is 6.5 inches.

Nightforce Optics lives by the three R’s of successful shooting equipment: Rugged, Reliable and Repeatable for top-rate performance. Nightforce ATACR, which stands for advanced tactical scope, features ZeroStop, illuminated reticle, 100 MOA elevation adjustment, tank-like housing and fully multi-coated ED glass.

For dedicated riflemen who appreciate and demand the technological advancements available for optics, the Nightforce ATACR 7-35X56 F1 may just be the tool to help punch the ticket … no matter how far it’s out there.

For more info go to: https://americanhandgunner.com/company/nightforce-optics/