Exclusive: North American Arms Bug Out Box

By Tank Hoover

North American Arms (NAA), the folks famous for their mini pocket-pistol revolvers chambered in .22 LR/.22 Mag., have come up with another handy idea. Besides packing your pocket pistol in your front pocket, they’ve come out with a kit of sorts.

We all love kits! Whether shaving, sewing, tool or mess kit, these staple necessities provide us with convenience for common everyday tasks. Wouldn’t it make sense to have a kit for possible emergency/survival situations?

The NAA BOB (Bug Out Box) is a great start for such a kit. The heart and soul of the BOB is a NAA 2-inch stylized stepped barrel .22 LR revolver. Fitted with an XS front sight and hog-trough rear sight for durability and hit-ability, whether making meat for the camp pot or taking care of vermin of the two- or four-legged variety.

An orange Hogue slip-on grip is standard for comfort and visibility. The wheel-gun comes with a Sheriff-style cylinder pin for positively punching out your empties.

The gun comes in a convenient clear, waterproof, lockable box and has extra room for other essentials of your choosing, I’m thinking ammo, Band-Aids, Advil, lighter, hooks, fishing line, you know the drill …

The BOB is easily packable in backpacks, car/truck or cargo pocket. This is the kind of kit you’ll be glad you have … for when you need it!

NAA makes it easy to pack some self-insurance conveniently and easily. With an MSRP of only $278, don’t get one, get yourself two or three — one for each vehicle and your bug out bag. This is a limited run of 1,500.

For more info: https://americanhandgunner.com/company/north-american-arms-inc/