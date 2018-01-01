Exclusive: Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Electronic Hearing Protector

By Tank Hoover

Whenever a group of grizzled, old shooters, hunters, cops or military men get together, they’re usually not too hard spot. Or should I say, hear … You know where I’m going. They all seem to be yelling at each other as they talk, repeating themselves or simply nodding, repeating, “Yep … yep … you don’t say …”

Welcome to the “hard of hearing world” where men exposed to loud noises now only hear unintelligible, garbled words that make no sense. When they were being exposed to decibel deafening noises hearing protection was unheard of — or ignored. Once hearing is lost, it’s gone forever …

It Doesn’t Have To Be …

Today, we know how damaging just a single exposure to loud noises can be. Hearing loss is permanent; there’s no getting it back. Protect what you want to hear and wear hearing protection when you know you’ll be exposed to loud noises, whether it’s gunfire, stock car races or even rock concerts.

Peltor To The Rescue

The folks at Peltor have stepped up to the plate with some great hearing savers. The Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Electronic Hearing Protector has what it takes to preserve your hearing. Rated for 26 NRR, the hearing protectors feature proprietary 3M SMART technology that suppresses damaging gunshot reports above 82 decibels in addition to amplifying low-level sounds.

The Peltor Sport Tactical Hearing Protectors are ideal for indoor/outdoor shooters. Clear Voice Tracking seeks voices by filtering out background noise to make speech sounds more intelligible — a must for clearly hearing range commands for firearm safety.

Dynamic Suppression Time technology maximizes the shooting experience by measuring gunshot energy and echoes in the environment to set suppression time.

Other Features

Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Electronic Hearing Protectors are set up for Bluetooth to enable two-way communication and phone function. They also have a vented headband for heat release and increased comfort when worn with hat. They’re foldable and compact for the range bag. A durable recessed microphone reduces wind noise and easy-to-use button interface and voice guidance operation is possible without headset removal.

With Peltor, selective hearing is at your fingertips. Silence is boring … Protect your hearing with Peltor!

The MSRP for the Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Electronic Hearing Protector is $199.99.

For more info: https://americanhandgunner.com/company/peltor/

Peltor

Ph: (888) 364-3577