Exclusive: Performance Center SW1911 Pro Series 9mm

By Tank Hoover

Good things come in small packages, right? Especially when they’re small enough to be comfortably carried all day and are chambered in something packing some punch. S&W’s Performance Center 1911 Pro Series 9mm is case in point.

Sure, there’s smaller, lighter guns available, but they’re usually chambered in some pretty anemic calibers. You know the ones I’m talking about. Would you gamble your life with them? How about your families? If you’re going to carry, carry a gun capable of inflicting some real threat-ending bone/tissue damage, something to short-circuit the central nervous system.

With today’s advancements in bullet technology and ammunition, the 9mm cartridge is a formidable foe for anything needing neutralized.

Pro Series 9mm

This sub-compact, built on a traditional 1911 platform, has a few tricks up its sleeve, besides being chambered in 9mm. This luggable lightweight with 3″ barrel, round-butted scandium frame and stainless steel slide weighs in at 26.2 oz. Amazingly light, eh? Overall length is less than 7″.

No matter how you carry it, you’ll never know it’s there — until you need it.

Special Features

The Pro Series 9mm has a three-hole, curved trigger with over travel stop, full-length guide rod, grip safety, skeletonized hammer and ambidextrous thumb safety. Magazine capacity is 8+1 and stocks are fully stippled synthetic for positive grip. Sights are dovetailed white dot front and fixed 2-dot rear for fast target acquisition and sight picture.

The Pro Series 9mm slide is easier to rack than a full-sized 1911, giving people with smaller hands, or lacking strength from various maladies, a formidable option of carry. Every feature is backed by Smith & Wesson’s lifetime service policy.

The Performance Center SW1911 Pro Series 9mm is built for traditional shooters who appreciate the 1911 platform in a lighter, more concealable package for everyday carry in 9mm. Together, these two are ready to tango in a well built pistol that has stood the test of time, from a reliable manufacturer, in a sleek, lightweight, concealable pistol. After all, your full-sized pistol won’t help you if you don’t carry it everyday …

MSRP is $1,330. For more info, go to: https://americanhandgunner.com/company/smith-wesson/