Exclusive: Remington TAC-14 DM

By Tank Hoover

As a patrol officer, grabbing hold of my Remington 870 Wingmaster shotgun with 20″ cylinder-bore barrel loaded with 00 buckshot always boosted my confidence. Nothing grabs the attention more from bad guys either than the pump-gun persuader! Its mere presence sets the tone exhibiting “serious business” is at hand. The sound of racking a shell into the chamber of a pump-gun speaks the universal language, “Stop what you’re doing — NOW!”

Remington TAC-14 DM

Remington first brought out the TAC-14 with their standard magazine tube-fed 870 action, meaning they function the same as the 11 million other 870s sold over the years. I guess someone likes pump-action shotguns?

By whittling down the stock and shortening the barrel, Remington provided us with a shorter, handier firearm. Everyone loved the compact package, but they wanted more rounds than the 4+1 capacity the tube-fed TAC-14 provided. More is better, right?

Remington Redesign

Remington responded with the TAC-14 DM — DM stands for detachable magazine. By adding a box-type magazine, capacity is increased to 6+1, giving two more rounds, before a reload is needed. The detachable box magazine makes dropping the empty magazine and replacing it with a fully charged one quick and easy.

The detachable magazine also makes switching from 00 buckshot loads to slugs, or any other ammo choice a snap.

Stats

The TAC-14 DM has a 14″ barrel and Raptor style pistol-grip stock. A Magpul M-Lok forend provides a positive grip whether “racking a round” or shooting. The detachable magazine adds 6+1 rounds to the shotgun. Small in stature but big in performance, the Remington TAC-14 offers serious home protection.

Overall length is 26.3″ with single bead front sight. Barrel is cylinder-bore 12-gauge only at this time. Chamber is for 3″ shells. The TAC-14 is finished in black oxide.

Check First …

The TAC-14 is not a shotgun, nor a handgun, but a firearm. It requires no special paperwork other than the form 4473, and the buyer must be 21 years old. Some states may have restrictions on firearms like the TAC-14, so check state and local laws!

The Remington TAC-14 DM is a handy, intimidating weapon. Perfect for home defense, it gives peace of mind by keeping any threats at bay.

The Remington TAC-14 DM has an MSRP of $559. For more information, go to: https://americanhandgunner.com/company/remington-arms-co-llc/