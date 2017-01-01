Exclusive: Ruger LCRx 9mm

By Tank Hoover

Why?

Ruger realized many people prefer the simplicity and reliability of a revolver for a concealed carry gun. With the advent of popular polymer-framed striker-fired pistols, Ruger morphed a revolver utilizing the same lightweight characteristics polymer provides.

Some Specs…

When Ruger designed the LCRx, they wanted to build a lightweight, corrosion-resistant and reliable concealed carry revolver. By using monolithic 400 series stainless steel for the frame and combining it with a patented polymer fire-control housing, they achieved their goal.

A high-strength stainless steel cylinder is extensively fluted, further reducing weight while maintaining its integrity. The five-shot cylinder chambered in 9mm requires the use of moon clips. Fret not; moon clips are handy for carrying extra ammo and provide fast, easy reloading capabilities.

At 17.4 oz., and only having an overall length of 6.5″, the Ruger LCRx is a pure pleasure to pack. The 1.87-inch barrel enhances presentation while making it easier to conceal.

Its external hammer makes shooting single-action possible, although the LCR series of revolvers are known for their smooth double-action pulls.

Using a newly redesigned patented friction-reducing cam, the fire-control system makes the double-action trigger pull even better.

The LCRx comes with a Hogue Tamer Monogrip, but the versatile grip peg allows for a variety of grips available for the shooter.

The front sight is pinned, for easy removal and replacement, for convenience, and the rear sight is a fixed grooved frame type.

Utilitarian Piece

The LCRx won’t win any beauty contests, but rest assured, when it’s needed, you’ll think it’s the most beautiful gun in the world. A total utilitarian piece you won’t have to worry about, it will provide years of hard service without having to be babied.

Strapped to an ankle, hip or even carried in a coat pocket, the Ruger LCRx will be unnoticeable, till needed.

Ammo

With today’s technology, new bullet design has everyone going back to the 9mm. Greater wound channels are now possible which were generally created by larger calibers. With the light weight of the LCRx, 9mm would be a superb choice for less experienced shooters — those with an aversion to recoil and muzzle blast — or simply someone wanting a lighter concealed carry rig. The Ruger LCRx has an MSRP of $669.

