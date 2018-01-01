Exclusive: Ruger Officer-Style SR-1911

A Slick, Salute-Worthy Shooter

By Tank Hoover

Having a penchant for Ruger pistols, revolvers and rifles, I cherish them as much as the crazy “cat lady” down the street loves her 83 furry kids … but is there a diminishing point of no return when we say, “enough is enough?” Nah, I don’t think so, at least pertaining to my Ruger’s —you can never have too many!

It’s tough turning away tiny, furry friends providing us the “warm fuzzies” and Ruger has done just that, releasing their Officer-style SR1911. This kitten of a compact is conveniently carried concealed, while packing a powerful punch in .45 ACP. Meow … with a big roar. I need one … now!

Officer-Style, Ruger Tough!

This classic, chopped-down GI Model sports a 3.6″ barrel, with original series 70 design. The bushing-less, stainless steel bull barrel provides added weight, controlling felt-recoil and is aided by a full-length recoil rod. Positive barrel lock-up instills brag-worthy, out-of-box accuracy. Precision CNC-controlled machining results in exceptional slide-to-frame fit.

The low glare, stainless steel frame features a comfortable carrying, rounded mainspring housing and oversized beavertail grip safety, enhancing function and reliability.

Oversized magazine release and thumb-safety come standard, assisting you during high-stress situations. Deluxe, hand filling, textured G10 grip panels proudly display the Ruger logo while instilling a positive grip and stylish good looks.

The skeletonized hammer and titanium firing pin accelerate lock-time. The lightweight, skeletonized aluminum trigger with adjustable over-travel stop provides a crisp, light trigger pull with fast, positive reset.

The stainless steel slide has rear serrations for a positive grip and easier slide manipulation. An oversized ejection port enhances functionality, while a visual inspection port allows for positive conformation of chamber status.

Low profile, snag-free, drift adjustable rear Novak 3-dot system provides quick sight acquisition and faster draws. The Ruger Officer Model accepts standard aftermarket parts and accessories and ships with two 7+1 stainless steel magazines.

Specs

The Ruger Officer Model 1911 has an overall length of 7.25″ and height of 5″. Width is 1.34″ and weight is 31oz.

This mini-version of the SR1911 is a bargain for what you get, and it’s a Ruger! Like hoarded cats, my Ruger’s multiply all on their own. They must, how else would my safe be full of them?

The Ruger Officer Model 1911 has an MSRP of $979.

For more info:

Ruger

Ph: (336) 949-5200

https://americanhandgunner.com/company/sturm-ruger-co/