Exclusive: Ruger Security-9… Triple Ben Backup

By Tank Hoover

I’m guilty! I admit it: I love my Rugers! My first issued police revolver was a Ruger 4″ Service-Six, .38 Special. I still shoot it and consider it a prized possession. A herd (hoard?) of Rugers have followed me home … revolvers, pistols, rifles. They have one commonality — common men love them. Why? They’re priced fairly and built like tanks! Ruger builds them for us!

$300 Gun? You Bet!

Ruger’s engineers outdid themselves and did us all a favor designing the Ruger Security-9. Retailing for around $300, this mega valued shooter is a bargain for a mid-sized 15+1 hammer-fired 9mm pistol. Want affordable security for you and your family? Let’s look at what Ruger provides for a paltry $300 …

Ruger Security-9

The Security-9 is a mid-size pistol, which is easily concealed and basically the same size as the GLOCK 19. The Security-9 is built around a precision machined, hard coated, aluminum chassis with full-length rails. The Secure Action used in the Security-9 is the same one used in Ruger’s LCP II and derived from the tried-and-true Ruger LCP fire control system.

A smooth, short, crisp trigger pull, combined with the positive reset, contributes to the Security-9’s accuracy and control when shooting it. The textured grip frame provides a comfortable, non-slip grip foundation for a steady hold.

The high-visibility sight system is dovetailed, with a drift adjustable rear sight and fixed front sight. Sights can be easily swapped out for different color options and are available separately.

The hardened alloy-steel slide has both front and rear serrations for positive grip during slide manipulation and press check.

Safe And Affordable

Safety features include a bladed trigger safety, external manual safety, a neutrally balanced sear with significant engagement and strong spring tension.

A “hammer catch” helps prevent the hammer from contacting the firing pin unless the trigger is pulled. The Security-9 has a chamber witness hole for fast confirmation of chamber status.

For a minimal cost, Ruger provides the chance to own a high capacity, safe, reliable and affordable form of protection for our families, and ourselves, without breaking the budget. It just makes sense, what’s your excuse not to?

Specs

The Ruger Security-9 is a hammer-fired 9mm pistol built around an aluminum chassis, alloy blued steel slide/barrel and high performance glass-filled nylon frame. It has a 15+1 capacity and a 4″ barrel. Overall length is 7.24″ and width is 1.02″. Height is 5″ and weight is 23.7 oz. The Security-9 ships with two alloy steel magazines.

MSRP is $379, but realistically sells for much less. For more info, https://americanhandgunner.com/company/sturm-ruger-co/;

Ruger

Ph: (203) 259-7843