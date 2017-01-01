Exclusive: Ruger SR-1911 10mm

By Tank Hoover

Although the folks at Ruger are mighty fine indeed, I do have a bone to pick with them … they are enablers! Just when I think I’m close to getting caught up in their newest niceties, damn if they don’t seduce me again with a siren of a song in the form of a new gun. You know the feeling I’m talking about: “Damn! I need that gun … now!”

Hello, I’m Tank and I’m a Rugerholic.

I have been smitten with guns bearing the hypnotic Phoenix bird since I got my first 10-22 as a kid. A slew of Rugers has followed me home and I swear they breed in my safe! At least that’s what my wife thinks … I’ve got the fever so bad I even named my plate lickin’ black lab ‘Ruger.’

This last time, Ruger surprised us all in the form of a diabolical Dewey Decimal descendent in a metric myth of a caliber, the big 10-point O — as in 10mm — the brainchild and prodigal son of Col. Jeff Cooper.

Built on the SR1911 platform, with a twist, the Ruger SR1911 10mm is bushing free. Its heavy 5″ stainless steel tapered bull-barrel swells out at the muzzle providing additional weight for greater recoil control assisted with a full-length guide rod. Positive barrel lockup contributes to match grade accuracy out of the box.

The slide and frame are CNC controlled machined for an exceptional fit along with slick slide travel, and the ramped barrel is nitrided for maximum durability.

The aluminum trigger is skeletonized, adding to its lightness and has an adjustable over-travel, providing a crisp, clean, light trigger-pull with fast reset. It’s a joy to shoot! The skeletonized hammer provides fast cycling and hammer-drop while the titanium firing pin travels faster for quicker lock time.

An oversized beavertail grip safety provides positive function and reliability while the thumb safety and slide stop lever are both extended for improved manipulation. An oversized ejection port and Bomar-style adjustable rear sight, along with extended magazine release, offer competition performance assistance.

The Ruger SR1911 10mm features a flat mainspring housing with checkered backstrap and rear slide serrations for positive grip for slide manipulation, and comes with two, 8-round stainless steel magazines.

For better or worse, Ruger will entice the more resilient of resisters with this latest entry on their SR1911 platform. Besides, isn’t it about time for you to go metric?

The Ruger 10mm offers a lot of custom features at factory stock box price. The MSRP is $1,019. For more info: www.americanhandgunner.com/company/ruger-firearms, (203) 259-7843.