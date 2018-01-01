Exclusive: Ruger SR1911 9mm Competition Pistol

By Tank Hoover

I’m not saying the folks at Ruger have big ears, but they sure seem to be listening to their customers. (Maybe there’s a lesson there, eh?) One of the most frequent requests was opening a custom shop, giving Ruger the chance to spice things up and turn out some really cool guns with custom parts and features!

Well, guess what? Ruger responded, yet again, by opening a custom shop, proving they’re listening. For their first custom shop release — a 1911 Competition Pistol — they went to Doug Koenig for design input.

Expert Input

Getting input from a champion shooter shows Ruger’s willingness to get the best possible insight designing a top-tiered competition gun to fill the needs of serious competitors. Well done, Ruger! Doug’s won the coveted Bianchi Cup 18 times, as well as numerous other titles, and is currently captain of the Ruger shooting team.

Custom, Quality And Cool!

Let’s have a look at what Ruger and Doug came up with. Starting with a Koenig Shooting Sports precision machined low-mass hammer and competition sear, the SR1911 Competition Model, chambered in 9mm, boasts a custom, flat-faced trigger shoe, precision-machined disconnector and hand-tuned sear spring, providing a match-grade trigger pull, right from the box. Show me a great trigger and I’ll show you some great scores!

The black nitrided stainless-steel frame is hand-fitted to the slide for a tight and smooth action. The competition barrel has a polished feed ramp, fitted barrel lug, target crown and unique 1:16″ slow twist — increasing accuracy while shooting lightweight match bullets. Everything was well thought out for maximum performance and reliability.

Functional Good Looks

The front strap is checkered with 25 LPI, as is the mainspring housing. Hogue G-10 Piranha grip panels provide a positive grip while the trigger guard is undercut and blended, accommodating a high hold designed to reduce muzzle flip.

A machined Techwell magazine well makes reloads a snap. The SR1911 Competition pistol also comes with an ambidextrous safety, fiber optic front sight, adjustable serrated rear target sight, beavertail grip safety, extended magazine release, forged slide stop and integral plunger tube, along with intricate cosmetic details, providing maximum comfort and performance for the shooter.

There’s More …

The pistol ships with two 10-round competition magazines, a waterproof hard case, Ruger Custom Shop Certificate of Authenticity, challenge coin, cleaning cloth, gun peg and decal.

MSRP is $2,499.

For more info: https://ruger.com; Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc., Ph: (336) 949-5200.