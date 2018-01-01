Exclusive: Ruger Super Redhawk 10mm

By Tank Hoover

No matter how many tools we have in our toolbox, we’re always on the lookout for more, right? Besides standard tools, we need metric tools, too! You betcha! And Ruger is more than happy to provide them.

Shooting the 10mm is just cool. Sonny Crocket on the famed show “Miami Vice” introduced the 10mm to use in his Bren-Ten semi-auto pistol in the mid-’80s.

Last year, Ruger brought out their successful SR-1911 platform in 10mm and it’s a huge success. Now they’ve decided to corner the market with 10mm wheelguns! Nifty, eh? I think so!

Some History

Ruger unleashed the Super Redhawk in 1987 to give hunters an easy option of mounting a scope to their revolver by providing integral scope ring cuts in the beefed up frame while also providing scope rings in the box. Hugely successful and known for accuracy, it was a handgun hunters dream.

First chambered in .44 Magnum and later, .454 Casull/.45 Colt — and later, the .480 Ruger, the large calibers added power and versatility for the largest game.

Specs For the 10mm Super Redhawk

Robust strength is evident with the triple locking, fluted cylinder at front, back and bottom promoting positive lock-up and alignment between cylinder and bore for exceptional accuracy. The beefed up frame certainly adds strength while providing a solid base to mount a scope.

The Super Redhawk in 10mm comes with a 6.5″ cold hammer forged barrel resulting in precision rifling with 1:16″ twist and can be fired single/double action. It has a satin stainless steel finish, 12″ overall length and weighs 54 oz. A transfer bar safety makes for safe carrying of 6 rounds. An adjustable rear sight with ramped front sight, with insert, are also provided.

Stocks are black rubber with hardwood inserts providing good looks and recoil dampening characteristics.

By staying current with popular cartridge chamberings such as the 10mm, Ruger will grab the attention and imagination of the younger crowd, while piquing the curiosity of us older curmudgeons. I like shooting 10mms in revolvers for the simple fact of not having to chase my brass all over the shooting line or risk losing it from a fellow handloader hungrily eyeing my ejected brass.

If you like shooting/hunting with traditional sixguns but want to impress your kids or grandkids by showing them you’re keeping up with the times, grab a Ruger Super Redhawk in 10mm. It has the power and performance to knock anything down and is just pretty cool to boot! You don’t need to be a vice cop to shoot it, either!

The Ruger Super Redhawk has an MSRP of $1,159. For more information, go to: https://americanhandgunner.com/company/ruger-firearms/