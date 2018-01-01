Exclusive: SCCY CPX-3 Affordable .380 Pistol

Double-Stacked Dependable Defense

By Tank Hoover

Say what you want about compact pistols, their greatest asset is size — or lack of it. Packing these pistols is surely easier than carrying a full-size gun, giving you no excuse to leave home without it. SCCY understands this and has built an entire business around providing just this kind of product.

Enter the CPX-3, an affordable compact .380 ACP pistol from SCCY featuring a simple and safe double-action-only trigger system. By giving the CPX-3 a double-stack magazine, it also provides plenty of punch in a 10+1 package, especially with today’s advancements in ammunition. A small gun beats none every time, right?

The Nitty Gritty

For such a frugal firearm, this pup is packed with features I really like, namely the Roebuck Quad-Lock, providing repeatable accuracy by rigidly locking up and centering the tilting barrel in place after each shot.

Two double-stack magazines, with finger extension bases, provide greater gripping geometry and give it 10+1 capacity. Two flat base plates are also included, should you choose a more compact profile.

The barrel is machined from bar stock featuring seven lands and grooves with 1-16 right-hand twist. The 7075-T6 aircraft grade receiver is heat treated and machined from bar stock. It’s mated inside a Zytel polymer grip-frame with finger grooves.

The slide is made of quality stainless steel and choices of natural or black nitride finish are available. Rear serrations provide a positive grip for slide manipulation. An all-steel fully encapsulated recoil spring system makes for easier breakdown and reassembly. A steel slide lock coated with Zytel offers an extension for ease of operation.

This pistol is not a match grade target gun, but a personal packing defense pistol, as the smooth, consistent 9-lb. trigger pull attests. The steel rear sight is adjustable for windage only and has a locking screw, once your sighted in with your favorite ammo. The three-dot sight system provides a fast sight picture and target acquisition.

Dandy Dimensions

The SCCY CPX-3 has a 2.96″ barrel. Height is 4.2″ and length 5.7″ overall. Width is a mere 1.1″ and weight is 15 oz.

What’s not to like about an inexpensive, reliable, ruggedly built pocket pistol? You tell me …

MSRP is a measly $350.



For more info:

SCCY Firearms

https://americanhandgunner.com/company/sccy-industries/

Ph: (386) 322-6336