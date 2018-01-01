Exclusive: Sig Sauer P365 9mm CCW Pistol

By Michael O. Humphries

Described as “the ultimate concealed carry pistol,” the new Sig Sauer P365 9mm is a striker-fired pistol designed for everyday carry. Featuring a striker-fired mechanism, the pistol has a 10+1 capacity yet is slim, at only 1” in width. In addition to the flush-fitting 10 rounder, extended 12-round magazines are also available.

Designed as a “micro-compact,” the polymer-framed pistol is 5.8″ long and 4″ tall, with a barrel length of 3.1″. It weighs just 17.8 ounces with an empty magazine. The pistol has a high grip-to-bore axis to help reduce perceived recoil, and a fully textured grip area adds to the controllability of the pistol. Standard on the pistol are front and rear slide serrations as well as SigLite night sights.

A high-hand hold is possible due to a generous triggerguard undercut, and a magazine design that narrows at the top allows for a slimmer upper grip portion. The pistol is designed for simple disassembly with a three-point takedown that does not require the trigger to be pulled. A molded-in accessory rail on the dustcover portion rounds out the package. The pistol has an MSRP of $599.

