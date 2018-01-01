Exclusive: Sig Sauer P365 9mm CCW Pistol

By Michael O. Humphries

The new Sig P365 9mm gives users an ultra-compact 10+1 9mm ready for EDC. Images courtesy of the manufacturer.

Described as “the ultimate concealed carry pistol,” the new Sig Sauer P365 9mm is a striker-fired pistol designed for everyday carry. Featuring a striker-fired mechanism, the pistol has a 10+1 capacity yet is slim, at only 1” in width. In addition to the flush-fitting 10 rounder, extended 12-round magazines are also available.

Designed as a “micro-compact,” the polymer-framed pistol is 5.8″ long and 4″ tall, with a barrel length of 3.1″.  It weighs just 17.8 ounces with an empty magazine. The pistol has a high grip-to-bore axis to help reduce perceived recoil, and a fully textured grip area adds to the controllability of the pistol. Standard on the pistol are front and rear slide serrations as well as SigLite night sights.

The pistol is striker-fired and has a very narrow width of just 1″, despite its double-column magazine.

A high-hand hold is possible due to a generous triggerguard undercut, and a magazine design that narrows at the top allows for a slimmer upper grip portion. The pistol is designed for simple disassembly with a three-point takedown that does not require the trigger to be pulled. A molded-in accessory rail on the dustcover portion rounds out the package. The pistol has an MSRP of $599.

