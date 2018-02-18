Exclusive: Smith & Wesson M&P 380 Shield EZ .380 ACP

By Michael O. Humphries

The new M&P 380 EZ gives shooters a compact defensive pistol with an easy-to-rack slide. Images courtesy of manufacturer.

New from Smith & Wesson is the M&P 380 Shield EZ, a compact .380 ACP pistol that splits the difference between micro-compacts and larger handguns. Designed with personal protection and everyday carry in mind, the “EZ” pistol sports a slim 8-round, single-stack magazine and has an overall length of 6.7”. The weight of the pistol is 18.5 oz.

The EZ has an 8+1 capacity with its slim, single-column magazine.

Part of the M2.0 family of pistols, the EZ is designed with an easy-to-rack slide that requires less force to cycle the action—a boon to new shooters or those without a great deal of hand strength. The single-action pistol features a grip safety, the option of an ambidextrous manual safety as well as a “tactile loaded chamber indicator” to give you the ability to see and feel if a round is chambered. The polymer frame features a Picatinny rail for accessories and a reversible magazine release, and the grip sports an 18-degree grip angle. A tough Armornite finish rounds out the package.

We had a chance to go hands-on with the pistol at a writers event just before SHOT Show and were very impressed with the handling and shooting characteristics of the new little pistol. For more information, visit https://www.smith-wesson.com/firearms/mp-380-shield-ez-0.

