Exclusive: Smith & Wesson M&P 380 Shield EZ .380 ACP

By Michael O. Humphries

New from Smith & Wesson is the M&P 380 Shield EZ, a compact .380 ACP pistol that splits the difference between micro-compacts and larger handguns. Designed with personal protection and everyday carry in mind, the “EZ” pistol sports a slim 8-round, single-stack magazine and has an overall length of 6.7”. The weight of the pistol is 18.5 oz.

Part of the M2.0 family of pistols, the EZ is designed with an easy-to-rack slide that requires less force to cycle the action—a boon to new shooters or those without a great deal of hand strength. The single-action pistol features a grip safety, the option of an ambidextrous manual safety as well as a “tactile loaded chamber indicator” to give you the ability to see and feel if a round is chambered. The polymer frame features a Picatinny rail for accessories and a reversible magazine release, and the grip sports an 18-degree grip angle. A tough Armornite finish rounds out the package.

We had a chance to go hands-on with the pistol at a writers event just before SHOT Show and were very impressed with the handling and shooting characteristics of the new little pistol. For more information, visit https://www.smith-wesson.com/firearms/mp-380-shield-ez-0.