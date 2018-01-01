Exclusive: Springfield Armory 10mm TRP 6″ With RMR

“Premium Grade” All Rhe Way!

By Tank Hoover

In 1777, George Washington ordered the creation of Springfield Armory for the storage of ammunition and gun carriages for the American Revolutionary War. In 1794, the Armory began manufacturing muskets for our young country and has supplied weapons for every major conflict since then, in addition to introducing new weapons concepts.

Such deeply rooted history and knowledge forms the backbone of Springfield Armory’s continued innovation in designing cutting-edge weapons systems, leading the way as an industry standout. And ol’ George would be flashing his wooden teeth with this latest release.

TRP 10mm Longslide With RMR

Springfield Armory joined forces with Trijicon to provide us with an advanced pistol/sight system durable enough to take the pounding of the high-pressured 10mm cartridge round after round. The 10mm TRP is an upgraded, buffed-out build on steroids from standard 1911 technology.

Combined with Trijicon’s Ruggedized Miniature Reflex sight (RMR) this dynamic duo is one tough, reliable hombre built to perform in the most challenging circumstances.

Shooting

This pistol oozes quality with its highly machined front strap, mainspring housing and grips. Felt recoil is on par with light .45 ACP loads. The RMR sights provide fast and definitive target acquisition with a single-sight-plane red dot sight.

The smooth and crisp Gen 2 speed trigger broke cleanly at 4.7 lbs. on my Lyman trigger gauge. The TRP digested all forms of factory and cast bullet handloaded ammunition with no malfunctions. A preference for SIG SAUER and Hornady 180-gr. factory loads was exhibited, with 5-shot groups running about 2″ at 25 yards, with 3-shot cloverleaf clusters under an inch.

Spectacular Specs

Starting with a National Match frame and stainless steel slide, both are forged and form a solid foundation. A 6″ Match Grade stainless steel bull barrel, with fully supported ramp and 1:16″ twist rate assures competition class accuracy and is Nitride finished. Also, the 6″ barrel milks out every last bit of velocity potential from each load.

The long, heavy slide has a Black-T finish, rear cocking serrations and is stylishly ball cut. The frame is Black-T and OD green finished, and has Posi-Lock texturing pattern on the front strap and mainspring housing for a functional and comfortable grip.

A Techwell magwell assists during high-stress combat reloads. The 16-lb. recoil system is GI-style.

The skeletonized trigger and hammer are fast and lightweight. Grips are black VZ G10. Safeties include a high beavertail grip safety and ambidextrous thumb safety.

The TRP RMR 10mm 6″ ships with two 8-round stainless magazines, complete with slam pads. Height is 6.4″ and length is 9.5″ while width is 1.3″. Weight with empty magazine is 50 oz.

Dual Sights

The Trijicon RMR red dot sight is milled into the slide for the lowest possible mounting. Made of 7075-T6 aluminum to Mil-Spec standards, it’s the most rugged miniature red dot sight available and battle-proven by the U.S. military.

The Trijicon RMR mount features an integrated rear tritium sight allowing a lower 1/3 co-witness of the front tritium sight post.

Versatile

The TRP 10mm RMR 6″ is a gun for all seasons! It will serve well in the hunting fields, streets or battlefields for professionals, or simply as a home-defense gun. Hell, even a professional plinker would be proud to own and have a blast shooting this highly manufactured pistol with RMR sight system.

MSRP is $2,558. For more info, https://americanhandgunner.com/company/springfield-armory/

Springfield Armory

Ph: (800) 680-6866