Exclusive: Springfield Armory .380 911 Pocket Pistol

By Michael O. Humphries

Searching for a little brother for your Springfield Armory 1911, or simply just a great pocket pistol for everyday carry? Then look no further than the new Springfield Armory 911, an ultra-compact .380 ACP pocket pistol.

The aluminum-framed, single-action pocket pistol packs in features that are rare on a pistol this size and more commonly found on full-sized pistols. In addition to its functional slide lock lever, the little pistol has a set of three-dot tritium sights. The Ameri-Glo Pro-Glo front tritium dot is inside a yellow luminescent circle, and the rear tritium dots are inside white luminescent circles. The rear sight has a “tactical rack” rear ledge.

The pistol is offered in all-black or two-tone, with a black nitride slide on the former or natural stainless on the latter, matched up with a black aluminum frame. The pistol weighs 12.6 ounces and features a 2.7” barrel, with an overall length of 5.5” and a height of less than 4″. Octo-Grip frontstrap and mainspring housing texturing mate up with matching G10 grips for exceptional handling characteristics.

Capacity of the pistol is either 6+1 with the included flush-fitting magazine or 7+1 with the included extended magazine. An ambidextrous safety is located at the rear of the frame, similar to that of the 1911, and the trigger has a 5-lb. pull.

I had a chance to try out the 911 at a writer event with Springfield Armory recently and must admit I was taken with it. Despite its small size, the pistol truly does handle like a much larger pistol. It is really pleasant to shoot, and the controls as well as the sights, really help make it feel like a much larger gun.

The pistol is offered in four configurations — in two-tone and all-black-models, either with or without Viridian Green Laser Grips. MSRP of the two standard models is $599. The new 911 really helps expand out the already impressive Springfield Armory line of self-defense handguns, giving all those impressive 1911- and XD-pattern pistols a great little brother!

For more information, visit http://www.springfield-armory.com/products/911-380-acp/.