Exclusive: Springfield Armory XD-S Mod.2 .45

By Michael O. Humphries

Recognizing that serious CCW users want as much power in as small a package as possible, Springfield Armory developed the XD-S. This polymer-framed pistol combined nearly pocket-sized dimensions with .45 ACP, give shooters the best of both worlds. Never ones to rest on their laurels, Springfield has now released an updated and enhanced version of the pistol, the new XD-S Mod.2.

Keeping everything that was good about the original and making it even better, the Mod.2 update delivers a higher-hand position, slimmer slide, improved sights and enhanced gripping surfaces. Like the original XD-S, the Mod.2 is a slim, single-stack .45 ACP pistol with a striker-fired operating system. The pistol can feed from a flush-fitting 5-round magazine or an extended 6 rounder, and has a short, 3.3″ barrel. It weighs in at 21.5 ozs. empty and has a grip width of a mere .975″. The sights are made up of a front sight with either a fiber optic or tritium insert and a rear with tactical-rack ledge.

Anyone familiar with the original XD-S will have no trouble adapting to the new Mod.2, as all the familiar controls are there. From the loaded chamber indicator at the rear, top of the ejection port to the grip safety, everything you know and love about the XD-S is still there. However, this combines with the upgraded handling characteristics of the pistol to make for a great new CCW option for shooters. It is available with fiber optic or tritium sights, as well as with an optional Viridian red laser unit. MSRP starts at $568.

To learn more about the XD-S Mod.2, click this link: http://www.springfield-armory.com/products/xd-s-mod-2-3-3-single-stack-45acp#XDSG93345B.